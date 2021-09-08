Ben Roethlisberger knows as well as anyone all that’s stacked against the Steelers entering Week 1. As coach Mike Tomlin put it Tuesday, they don’t have a chance to “warm up” to the challenge of the 2021 season.
“We’re going to have to kind of learn on the fly — all of us,” Roethlisberger said Wednesday morning. “It may not be pretty early. We have to accept that fact, too. But at the end of the day, we just have to do what we have to do to win a football game.”
On the road. In Buffalo. Against the AFC runner-up from last year, which hasn’t lost a whole lot from that 13-3 team. Tomlin likes to call the Steelers’ division, the AFC North, a hot kitchen, but upstate New York will be its own kind of pressure cooker Sunday. And Roethlisberger is heading into it with an almost entirely remade offensive line — one with two rookies, one first-year starter and a veteran free agent signing — plus a new running back and new tight end, both of whom are rookies, too. Oh, and a new offensive coordinator and a first-year one at that, at least in the NFL.
“Like anything, there’s going to be growing pains,” Roethlisberger said Wednesday morning, referring to center Kendrick Green and rookie left tackle Dan Moore Jr., specifically. “We’re all going to experience them. Even someone in his 18th season is going to experience growing pains. The key is, do we learn from those growing pains? How often do those pains come?”
Roethlisberger called those two rookie starters “nervous and excited,” just as he is, but also two guys who have a passion for the game. “They’re black and gold,” he said. If anything, Roethlisberger sees Green be too hard on himself sometimes — at a position where you mostly need to be even-keeled throughout a game.
Green and the rest of his unit will go head-to-head with a Bills front four filled with four first-rounders, two second-rounders and a few other veterans. It’s a defensive line that’s as deep as it is experienced, as talented as it is productive.
The Steelers, by contrast, will start five offensive linemen picked in the third round or lower. That was the case even when Zach Banner was set to start at right tackle, but now they’re adjusting on the fly as Chuks Okorafor goes from left to right and Moore steps in on the blind side. What they lack in seasoning they must make up for with tenacity, technique and execution.
“It’s the NFL,” Green said. “Nobody cares if you’re a rookie, nobody cares if you’ve been playing for 30 years, right? It’s all one in the same. You’ve got to go out there and do your job.”
Roethlisberger hasn’t been playing for three decades, even if it seems that way at times. But he’s been at it for enough time to serve as a teacher, of sorts, for all the newcomers on his side of the ball. All the while trying to learn a revamped offense — and workflow — himself under play-caller Matt Canada, who will be in the coaches’ box as opposed to on the sideline.
“So far in the preseason, coach Canada’s done a great job of getting plays in early enough that you can break the huddle and kind of have time to talk and communicate,” Roethlisberger said. “Hopefully that continues and we can communicate, especially as a young group, altogether. Things won’t always go well, but we’ll see what we can do.”
That might read a bit doom-and-gloom, but Roethlisberger sounded a bit more loose when asked about whether an improved running game can take shape a year after the Steelers finished last in the league in rushing yards per game.
“I think we’re going to run the ball about every play, so at some point, a big run’s going to happen, I think,” Roethlisberger deadpanned.
Not quite as tongue-in-cheek was Roethlisberger’s response when reminded of the interception he threw that was returned for a touchdown just before halftime last year against the Bills, who never trailed again en route to beating the Steelers for the second year in a row (after beating Devlin Hodges in 2019).
“Do you know how many pick-sixes I’ve thrown in my career?” Roethlisberger groused, rhetorically. “Me either.”