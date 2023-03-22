BRADENTON, Fla. — As the Pirates work on whittling their roster down to 26 players by opening day, there’s a substantial — and arguably sensible — move they could make. But will they?
That maneuver would basically mean cutting Ji-Man Choi via a little-known loophole when it comes to Major League Baseball contracts, because he filed for arbitration and actually had a hearing. Choi lost to the Pirates in mid-February and was awarded a $4.65 million salary for the season.
Before explaining the nuance at play, going this route with Choi would have a layered effect that might look something like this:
—Carlos Santana would become their regular first baseman, with Connor Joe serving as his backup.
—Andrew McCutchen, who’s been dealing with right elbow inflammation, could assume more of a true designated hitter role, at least for long enough to ensure his arm is fully healed.
—Merging the roles of four players into three would create room for Travis Swaggerty or Canaan Smith-Njigba, who’ve had solid springs. The Pirates could even entertain keeping both, though it might throw the outfield/infield balance out of whack.
The downside, or what could potentially prevent this from happening: Per Ethan Hullihen of Pirates Prospects, cutting Choi would cost the the team $1.125 million because the Pirates are required, per the sport’s collective bargaining agreement, to give him 45 days of termination pay.
For most other teams, that amount of money is nothing. Things are obviously different in Pittsburgh, though it’s also true that the Pirates must avoid blocking younger players at key positions. This could be that scenario.
Think about it: It’s Swaggerty (.379 average, 1.128 OPS in spring) and Smith-Njigba (.324 and .954) now, but it could soon be Endy Rodriguez if he crushes Triple-A. The catching component to Rodriguez’s game requires work, but if he hits, he could play first base and DH while working with Austin Hedges to get better behind the plate.
This also isn’t a personal attack on Choi. By all accounts, he has fit in extremely well so far. Players like him and laugh with him, despite a set of circumstances with his arbitration hearing and the Pirates objecting to his participation in the World Baseball Classic that didn’t start the relationship out on a great foot.
But looking at Choi as a player and the Pirates roster objectively, it’s sort of hard to justify the expense, especially when you acknowledge that the longest they’re going to have Choi is through the MLB trade deadline since he’s a free agent after 2023.
The question, then, becomes this: Is it worth roughly $3.525 million (Choi’s yearly salary minus 45 days of termination pay) to devote those innings and at-bats to a player who’ll turn 32 in May?
Someone who, it’s also worth noting, is coming off elbow surgery and a season where he had a .729 OPS, the worst for Choi since a .611 mark over 54 games in his rookie season.
Best-case scenario would be Choi rediscovers his game, enough to net some sort of prospect at the trade deadline, but that could be a tough sell given some of what we saw last season.
Although Choi has a .994 fielding percentage in 348 career games at first, his average sprint speed (eighth percentile) and arm (fourth) were awful.
He hit just .188 with a .617 OPS and 30.9% strikeout rate over his final 60 games. Choi batted a mere .190 against four-seam fastballs when considering the entire season.
There have been bright moments this spring. After a slow start, Choi has hit safely in five of six, going 6 for 16 with a double, home run and four RBIs. But is it enough to justify the contract when there’s a decent out clause?
When thinking back to the Pirates offseason, it’s perfectly understandable why — after getting nothing out of first base in 2022 — they acquired Choi in November. Perhaps they didn’t know Santana would sign in Pittsburgh. They also got Choi for a 24-year-old minor league pitcher (Jack Hartman) who had a 6.27 ERA in 2022.
It’s tough to fault them for trying. But at this point, unless the Pirates think Choi can be suddenly and substantially productive, why not cut their losses and prioritize playing time for younger players who’ve earned it?
As for the loophole, Article IX (B) of the latest CBA says the Pirates have until March 29 to request unconditional release waivers for a player with a non-guaranteed contract.
The new CBA implemented guaranteed contracts for those who settle without hearings, seemingly trying to incentivize avoiding them, but players who do go through with the final step in the process do not yet have guaranteed contracts.
Whether or not the Pirates ultimately take this route remains to be seen. But if they did, their outfield could be Bryan Reynolds, Jack Suwinski and either Swaggerty, Smith-Njigba or Joe. McCutchen at DH. That leaves a four-man bench with a backup catcher, potentially Chris Owings as a reserve infielder and two more spots to fill.
In other words, $1.125 million may be a small price to pay for a roster that functions more like it should. Especially with an organization that has said many times how it needs to leave enough runway for younger players to earn playing time.