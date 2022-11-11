For most people, a four-week gig isn’t exactly great job security. For Matthew Wright, it’s not too bad.
“Been living out of a suitcase in Kansas City,” Wright said matter-of-factly Friday after practice in the Steelers locker room, though he may have written the opening line of a new country song. “It wasn’t too bad to get moved here.”
It’s not ideal, given that Wright and his wife, Kelsey, recently moved to Jacksonville. She’s still there, as Wright was the Jaguars’ kicker for most of last season.
But as an NFL specialist, any work is good work. The whirlwind of professional football has brought Wright — a Lancaster native who attended Lampeter-Strasburg High School — back to the city where he signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019 to compete with Chris Boswell in training camp
Since that initial stint with the Steelers, Wright has spent time with five teams across two leagues. There was a 2020 reappearance in Pittsburgh filling in for Boswell for three games, a brief cup of coffee with the Lions, that big break a season ago for the Jaguars and, most recent, a two-game run with the high-powered Chiefs in the aforementioned Kansas City. Oh, and even a cameo for the now-defunct Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL.
“All you can do is focus on making kicks, and whenever you get to new places, try to mesh in as quickly as you can,” Wright said, referring more to the on-field operation than the behind-the-scenes stuff.
After all, as he’s found out, it’s a lonely road for a journeyman kicker. In that sense, the guy subbing in for Boswell for at least the next four weeks isn’t at all similar to the veteran he’s replacing.
“He’s different,” said punter and holder Pressley Harvin. “The mentality is still the same of just making the kicks, but the biggest thing for him is he’s a little bit quieter. He’s a little bit more of an introvert. But he’s a really, really good dude.”
A really, really smart dude, too, Harvin added. Though even Wright’s holder didn’t realize his new teammate majored in Aerospace Engineering at UCF and was working for Lockheed Martin last time he wore a Steelers jersey in 2020.
Boswell, now on injured reserve because of a groin issue, has a five-year, $23.26 million contract. Wright has the No. 4 jersey worn by since-released rookie kicker Nick Sciba last time the Steelers played, two weeks ago in Philadelphia.
“I mean, obviously it’s a great profession, so anytime you can do it, why would you give that up?” Wright said of his continued commitment to chasing his kicking dream. “I worked a 9-to-5, and obviously this is a little bit more fun. Just that — the opportunity. You never know what’s going to happen. You just have to keep your head down and work.”
After making all 11 of his kicks for the Steelers in 2020 — four field goals and seven extra points with a long of 46 yards — Wright put in his two weeks notice at his day job. That led to his chance in Jacksonville, where he was 21 of 24 on field goals and 13 of 15 on extra points, even booting a 56-yarder.
But according to Wright, the Jaguars waived him in May because they weren’t happy with his power on kickoffs. Since then, he has worked on strengthening his right leg, and now the Steelers get a 26-year-old who drilled a 59-yard field goal Oct. 10 as part of his 3-for-4 stretch with Kansas City (perfect on all eight extra points).
That kind of range would’ve been unthinkable for anyone who saw Wright kick a few summers ago at Saint Vincent College, or even two years ago when Mike Tomlin didn’t ask him to make a 45-yarder that would’ve given the Steelers a fourth-quarter lead against Washington in what eventually became their first loss after an 11-0 start.
Wright focused all week on making his kicks at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, both outdoor along the Monongahela River and indoors Friday when rain forced the team inside. He hasn’t made a trip to Acrisure Stadium to kick in the conditions there, and — if you believe him — hasn’t pondered the potential of a pressure-packed kick Sunday against the Saints.
“Haven’t really thought about that too much yet, honestly,” Wright said. “Just thought about the kicks I had today and making those. That’s really what the mindset is. I try to just focus on what I’ve got coming up next and the next kick.”
The Steelers’ place-kicking unit hasn’t been particularly busy this season, given the struggles on offense, but they’d like for that to change this week. And it could be the new guy who doesn’t talk drawing a roar from the crowd.
“As long as he puts it through the uprights and we can go celebrate with him, that’s all we’re here for,” Harvin said. “He’s in good hands. We’ve got everything under control.”