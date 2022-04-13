Suggested Scripture(s): Genesis 50: 15-21; Isaiah 55:8-9; & Luke 24:1-7
It was April 19, 1995, the week after Easter, and the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building was bombed by a domestic terrorist in Oklahoma City. Like many times since then, we were doused with a heavy dose of reality about the real world in which we live – a world which frequently does not live up to our ideas and desires for peace and a world in which hundreds and sometimes even thousands or millions of innocent people die. And not just from terrorism.
What about hunger, wars which the innocent did not start, drugs, drunk driving, robberies, shady business dealings, spouse and child abuse, and reckless abuse of the environment? There are also people injured or killed in mass shootings.
And when there is a tragedy like in Oklahoma City in 1995, 9/11 in 2001, the December 26, 2004 Tsunami and 2008 Haiti earthquake natural disasters, and then a pandemic now in its third year, there are always people who try to take advantage of others by posing as representatives of phony charities and assistance organizations. Money is stolen and less money is given to the legitimate service organizations actually seeking to help. This past month it seems like we have almost come full circle since 1995 with the current war the crisis in Ukraine.
How does the message of Easter stand up to all of this? We can be reminded that the same world in which we encounter so many tragedies and wrongs is the same world which crucified Jesus. We do live in a world created good by God, but as the crown of God’s creation, human beings are given a choice. And many in the world choose evil over good, death instead of life, hate over love, lies over truth, and wrong over right. And no matter how hard we try not to, we will brush up against the result of these choices or they will unexpectedly brush up against us.
Which brings us to the accounts in Scripture concerning Jesus’ crucifixion. It “appeared” that God was rejecting Jesus and the claims he had made about himself. To be crucified in the eyes of Rome meant you were a criminal and in the eyes of some of the religious authorities, that the person was also rejected by God. But things are not always what they appear! So when Jesus spoke the words, It is finished!” from the cross as he died, it looked like the end to his followers, but in the words of a title of an Easter sermon years ago, “Finished Is Not Final!”
The women who came to the tomb on that first Easter morning to finish embalming Jesus’ body were told, Why do you seek the living among the dead? He is not here. He is risen! Again we learn that God’s ways are not our ways and that even though there are those who will choose lies, hate, injustice, evil, and death, God always chooses truth, love, justice, good, and life.
God is able to use the worst of circumstances for good. Think of Joseph when he was sold into slavery by his brothers and then while in Egypt was falsely accused and thrown into prison. But Joseph will later tell his brothers that what they intended for evil, God instead used for good. What seemed to be weakness, defeat, and death in the shadow of the cross was actually the beginning of Christ’s victory over sin and death.
In April of 1995, the governor of Oklahoma expressed this kind of faith when in the aftermath of the bombing, he said, if you believe that good cannot exist anymore, then you need to come to Oklahoma! He said this in response to all of the help, locally and nationally, that was extended to victims of this tragedy. This is another example of how with eyes of faith, things are never what they seem, even in the most tragic of circumstances.
With Jesus’ death on the cross, it seemed that death, lies, hatred, injustice, and evil were going to have the final say and that Jesus and the Gospel were finished, but then came Easter morning and an empty tomb….