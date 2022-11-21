Colin Selby can pinpoint the exact moment something clicked.
It was July 3, 2021, in the eighth inning of High-A Greensboro’s game at Bowling Green. The Grasshoppers were protecting a 6-5 lead when Selby entered with two outs and the bases loaded. With the count full, Hot Rods catcher Luis Trevino smoked a liner to second base, which Nick Gonzales snared for the final out of the inning.
There wasn’t anything particularly notable about the pitch or delivery. Or the mental stuff Selby was sorting through at the time. But something definitely changed.
“I don’t know what it was,” Selby said. “But that outing kind of flipped things for me.”
The Pirates, who added Selby to their 40-man roster last week and have plans for him joining the major league bullpen in 2023, are certainly glad it did. They need bullpen help, and Selby’s stock is rising.
A starting pitcher at NCAA Division III Randolph-Mason College whom the Pirates selected in the 16th round in 2018, Selby has been the consummate grinder. But those efforts paid off with a splendid 2022 while pitching for Double-A Altoona.
In 29 appearances, Selby had a 2.27 ERA, walking 14 and striking out 43 in 35 2/3 innings while posting a batting average against of .221 and a WHIP of 1.21.
This past season marked Selby’s second after working back from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he had on March 12, 2020 — the day after everything shut down.
Unable to return to Pirate City due the pandemic, Selby wound up living with his grandparents in Pensacola, Fla., and rehabbing at the Andrews Institute for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in nearby Gulf Breeze.
Selby gained strength and mobility in his elbow just fine, but logistically it presented a challenge. For a few months, his truck and the majority of his belongings remained in Bradenton. To fill his closet, Selby joked that he frequented Dick’s Sporting Goods and hit up two-for-one sales.
The process, though, provided a reset and line of demarcation when it came to his career as a starting pitcher. The 25-year-old Chesapeake, Va., native admitted he was upset when he was first moved to the bullpen. Now, he can’t imagine doing anything else.
“I like pitching with adrenaline,” Selby said. “If you told me I could start now, I’d be like, ‘There’s no way.’”
Pitching in relief has helped Selby’s fastball occasionally touch triple digits. His curveball is outstanding, while Selby added a slider in 2021 and a changeup this past offseason, giving him a more diverse pitch mix than most relievers.
Double-A Altoona manager Kieran Mattison (then in High-A) remembered hearing from an opposing coach during the second half of Selby’s 2021 season, that man saying Selby had one of the best breaking balls he had ever seen. Mattison also believes that, had Selby not sustained an oblique injury this past summer, his season might’ve ended in Pittsburgh.
“The stuff is there,” Mattison said. “He’s the ultimate competitor on the mound and goes about his business the right way.”
And about that switch flip ...
Before that July 3, 2021 game, Selby had an 8.10 ERA with 19 walks, four home runs allowed and an .893 OPS against in 20 innings.
“Atrocious,” Selby called it. “Not knowing where the ball was going, getting hit all over the place.”
Starting with that one-out cameo, Selby worked 39 2/3 innings across 19 appearances, pitching to a 2.50 ERA with 16 walks, 48 strikeouts and a .474 OPS against.
“A switched flipped that second half,” Selby said. “Kind of felt like myself again.”
Selby isn’t a big reader, but he partially credited Greensboro pitching coach Matt Ford giving him a copy of H.A. Dorfman’s “The Mental ABCs of Pitching” for his success. Selby also thinks it just might’ve been time — that magical moment where he embraced the relief role, his arm started to feel normal again, and the out in a key spot provided a jolt of confidence.
Enough to push Selby onto the 40-man roster.
“Whatever it was,” Selby said, “it worked.”
The challenge now will be continuing the upward trajectory. Selby will spend the offseason at Tread Athletics, the same pitching shop that helped Mitch Keller get right last offseason.
Irritated he let an injury shelve him, Selby also killed time before Rule 5 protection lists were due last week by trying, and signing up for, Pilates.
“I’m not going to have another core/lower back injury again,” Selby said.
The environment at Tread has been great for Selby, who was there when Keller went viral last year. Overlooked throughout his career, mostly because of the D-III tag, Selby has actually gotten used to blending into the crowd.
But it will be hard to do that for much longer if his current path continues.
“There’s something different about the way he throws,” Mattison said. “The ball just explodes out of his hand.”