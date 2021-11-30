The Steelers’ recent struggles are not sitting well with some of their most prominent alumni.
Rocky Bleier and Ryan Clark have both chimed in with biting criticism of their former team in the hours since a 41-10 beating at the hands of the Bengals on Sunday in Cincinnati.
Bleier, a running back for the Super Steelers teams of the 1970s, issued his harsh words Monday evening via his Instagram account.
“I don’t know why I’m even writing this week’s ‘One Man’s Opinion,’ because I saw the same game you saw,” he said, referring to his recurring video series. “And I have the same reaction you do. The Steelers suck.
“What I can’t understand is why? It’s not that losing bothers me as much as lack of pride or self-esteem. How do you give up 82 points in the last two games?”
“Big Ben [Roethlisberger] said after the game that ‘It is what it is, it happens sometimes. We need to play better.’ My reaction? No shit. So why don’t you play better?”
Just a few weeks ago, Bleier headlined the team’s Veterans Day tributes at Heinz Field before the Monday Night Football win over Chicago. Bleier served in Vietnam in 1969 before re-joining the Steelers in 1970.
He’s not been afraid to speak his mind over the years, though. In 2018, he famously questioned whether Keith Butler should be fired as defensive coordinator, and he returned to that familiar criticism Monday.
“I don’t want to hear about injuries,” Bleier said. “We got hurt even when everyone was healthy. I don’t want to hear about anything, because actions speak louder than words. And at this stage of the games, those actions spell out loser. It’s not what we want to hear, but it is the truth.
“When you have a seasoned defensive coordinator that gives up 82 points in more than two games, it’s more than just karma. It’s a disaster.”
Not to be outdone, Clark had similarly tough words while speaking in his analyst role with ESPN on Monday
The former safety has been outspoken in his criticism within the role in the past. But this was more than the weekly critique of a poor effort. Like Bleier, he questioned the team’s toughness and pride.
“They’re not my beloved Steelers anymore,” Clark said on “Get Up,” the network’s morning show. “Nobody’s scared to play this team. There’s absolutely no physicality. There’s no energy defensively. There’s no tone-setters.”
“Joe Mixon is flexing. He’s throwing the football into the stands. You know why? Because ya’ll don’t scare nobody. Because it ain’t about putting your facemask on somebody else’s facemask. It’s not about upholding what Joe Greene did. What [Jack] Lambert did. It’s not about doing what James Harrison did. Casey Hampton. James Farrior. Troy Polamalu. Those days are gone.
“We want to be cute, right? We want to make videos. We want to do TikToks. We want to dance in the locker room. We want to be the team that everyone wants to be around. We want to make jokes. We want to smile. We want to have fun.
“Pittsburgh football ain’t about having fun. Pittsburgh football is about dominating people on the field because of your physicality, but that ain’t what ya’ll want.
“Ya’ll want to live on the back of legends. Don’t nobody care about that no more. Ya’ll people aren’t respectful to the past. In the past, Pittsburgh was something. This Pittsburgh defense ain’t jack.
“So now, when Pittsburgh shows up to the stadiums, people like Joe Burrow, people like Joe Mixon, people like Tee Higgins. You know what they do? They call their girlfriends, they call their wives and they say ‘Baby, you’ve got to show up to this game. You know why? Because we’re going to win fantasy football for somebody because they ain’t stopping a nose bleed.”
Clark was a safety on the Steelers defense for seven seasons from 2006 to 2013 and helped the Steelers win the 2009 Super Bowl against Arizona. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2011 and has been with ESPN as an analyst since retiring in 2015.