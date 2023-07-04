When I first compiled the figure – 51-34-3 against the Vegas spread the past seven seasons – I found it hard to believe. After all, this college football program had been notoriously weak for wagering types for as long as I’ve been tracking such stuff. And that’s a long time.
But it was true. Since 2016, Penn State has covered more often than any team in the Big Ten and ranks #3 among what are now 69 Power Five programs (including four new Big 12 additions). The Nittany Lions’ winning percentage ATS during that period stands at a sterling .597, behind only #1 Kansas State (53-34-0, .609) and #2 Oklahoma State (53-34-3, .606).
The additions this season of Jacksonville State and Sam Houston lifts FBS to 133 members. All including the new members were included on Vegas lines last season. A few have not been posted by sports books for all of the past seven seasons.
For the purposes of this list, I have not included any of those among the leaders because of their smaller sample size. For instance, James Madison has compiled an ATS winning percentage (39-25-0, .6094) that would have topped everyone. But the Dukes have only been listed on most Vegas lines since 2018 because they only joined FBS last year and competed in FCS prior. Similarly, I did not include Alabama-Birmingham (43-31-2, .579) because the Blazers discontinued their football program for two years (2015-16), one during my 7-season window.
Also, I’ve used the data available in my complete 29-edition collection of Phil Steele’s College Football Preview. It provides game spreads and ATS records for all FBS teams back through 1988 – 35 total seasons.
So, what about this Penn State turnaround on the betting results? First, a little historical context:
Under Joe Paterno’s final 24 seasons (1988-2011), the Nittany Lions were a fair-to-middling performer against the spread – 137-138-5 (.498). But they lapsed noticeably during roughly the final third of that tenure – 50-58-2 (.464) from 2003-11.
Why were Paterno’s later teams so mediocre Vegas bets? My own take:
First, expectations were generally inflated. The program had established its reputation in the prior half of his career. And it had begun recruiting a higher grade of athlete. Yet, the week-in-week-out competition had also upgraded with the move to the Big Ten.
Second, as college teams go, Penn State probably had an inordinate number of non-professional bettors who went with their hearts rather than their heads. You could probably put Notre Dame and a few other schools with the most fervent fanbases in this category.
Third, Paterno’s offense was not built to cover. His coordinators were ordered to stay conservative most of the time. He commonly called off the dogs in routs, making PSU susceptible to back-door covers by opponents (see: @Indiana 1994).
Nothing much changed during the next four seasons (2012-15), two under Bill O’Brien and James Franklin’s first two.
The anomaly was O’Brien’s surprising first campaign when expectations were first cratered by the Sandusky scandal and sanctions, then driven down further by the 0-2 start against Ohio and @Virginia. All of which set up the Lions for a stunning 8-2 finish and a 9-3 ATS ledger for the season.
Even with that 2012, the Lions were towing a desultory 74-84-0 ATS record the prior 13 seasons into the landmark year of 2016.
Ever since then, Penn State has exceeded bettors’ expectations beyond that of any program in the B1G.
The only Big Ten side close during that stretch is Iowa (49-35-3, .580).
Why the about-face? Again, my take and you can agree or not:
Franklin conversely almost never pulls his starters until the result is unquestionably in hand.
Partly for that reason, Penn State has gone 6-0 ATS vs B1G East bottom-feeders Maryland, Indiana and Rutgers the past two seasons.
Also unlike prior years, Penn State clusters many more explosive plays than the Paterno regime and Franklin is more than willing to deploy his abundant athletes to seek them.
Even against his nemesis Ohio State (1-8), Franklin’s teams have covered 6 of the past 7 games, mostly because the offense scores against the Buckeyes’ usually tough defense.
All of these factors have made PSU a much better bet than they used to be.
During that 2016-22 window, PSU is topped by only two schools in all of FBS, both from the Big 12 – national #1 Kansas State (53-34-0, .609) and #2 Oklahoma State (53-34-3, .606).