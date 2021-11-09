Ben Simmons has met a 76ers-recommended specialist to discuss his mental issues, a source has confirmed.
This comes after Simmons had previously been unwilling to meet with the Sixers’ doctors to discuss his mental readiness. ESPN was first to report the news.
The disgruntled point guard had been working instead with mental-health professionals through the National Basketball Players Association since this summer. The Sixers fined Simmons $360,000 for failure to play in Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons and refusal to accept the team’s assistance to address his mental readiness to play.
The team also reinstated a series of other fines later last week, according to reports.
Simmons had been fined close to $2 million for missing five games (four exhibitions), practices, and meetings. Coach Doc Rivers even kicked Simmons out of practice on Oct. 19 for not engaging and refusing to participate in an on-court drill. On Oct. 22, Simmons complained of back tightness ahead of a scheduled individual workout at the practice facility. Even after being treated and cleared to work out, he left the practice facility without participating in drills.
Simmons has yet to participate in full-team activities at the Sixers’ practice facilities. In addition to receiving treatment, he’s participated in individual shooting drills.