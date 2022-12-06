Suggested Scripture(s): Psalm 100; Philippians 4:8; & Hebrews 1:1-4; 10:26-31
Two Sundays ago, the season of Advent began with all of the accompanying obligations with church, family, work, and our community as well as other activities which compete this time of year for our time, loyalty, and money. Lost in all of this is the last Sunday in the church year which occurred for 2022 November 20.
This last Sunday in the church year is known as “Christ the King Sunday.” Now to be sure, every Sunday is considered Christ the King Sunday because if it were not for Jesus’ death and resurrection, the church would not exist.
But having the last Sunday of the church year named “Christ the King” is also intended to remind us that even though the season is now upon us for remembering the birthday of our Lord, what God intended to do for us in Christ has already been accomplished. However, if we are honest with ourselves, there are frequent times when we all act as if what God has already done in Christ for ourselves and the world is not enough. The following story reflects this attitude:
One Christmas, a man and his wife went shopping. When they arrived downtown, they decided to do their own errands and the wife thought her husband would take this opportunity to buy her Christmas gift – she had already given him a list a week earlier. But when they met later that afternoon and showed one another what they had bought, all the husband had to show for his day of shopping was a $400.00 stock certificate from a soft drink company. His wife was furious and in spite of her husband’s bets efforts, it was a “cooler” winter than usual in their household that year.
Twenty years late, the husband died and while going through his things the wife found that same stock certificate and got angry all over again. She called the soft drink company and told them not to send any dividends but instead just keep “putting it all back!”
But ten years after her husband’s death making it thirty years since the stock was first purchased, the soft drink company contacted the widow to inform her that the certificate was now worth $40,000.00 and that she could cash in the stock through a special buy-out plan being offered by the company’s new board of directors. Meanwhile, the widow’s husband in heaven, who was finally hoping to get a good laugh out of this turn of events, was instead surprised when she shook her fist towards the sky and shouted, “Why didn’t you buy more!”
How often do we treat God like this, acting as if what God has done for us is the wrong thing and/or it’s not enough? Frequently, we treat God’s gift in Christ with the attitude of a hurried and angry customer at a department store’s exchange counter the day after Christmas. Will our faith in Christ still be enough – when we don’t get exactly what we wanted for Christmas, when life suddenly changes because of an illness, change in relationship, job loss, world threats, etc.? Worried about the future – yours, someone else’s, or the world’s? God has already done what is necessary for our future and for the world through Jesus Christ.
This is why we celebrate the birth of Jesus. So may we not be like the angry wife and tell God to just keep his gift in Christ and “to put it all back!”