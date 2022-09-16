About a half-hour after Diontae Johnson’s leaping, one-handed, toe-tapping sideline snag Sunday in Cincinnati, the Steelers’ Pro Bowl wide receiver was deferring the credit on one of the catches of the season so far in the NFL. But he wasn’t tipping his cap to quarterback Mitch Trubisky or offensive coordinator Matt Canada or anyone else on the Steelers roster.
“Lou was telling me I had to make a play on the ball, or somebody had to make a play. I just figured why not me?” Johnson said in the visiting locker room at Paycor Stadium. “Just went up and a made a play on the ball, was able to get two feet in, so I’ve got to give credit to Lou, all the work we put in day in and day out.
“It just goes down to those practices with Lou after practice every day, making sure I get two feet in without looking, and I was able to come down with it.”
So, who is Lou? That would be Lou Balde, who’s a Steelers equipment assistant by title but an integral piece to the offense’s success in reality.
Balde is in his fourth year with the team, and the Steelers’ behind-the-scenes staffers tend to be just that — behind the scenes. You won’t see Balde quoted in this story, but it’s not hard at all to ask around the players to find out how much his tireless work means to them.
“Every day, he tries to throw different challenges at us, put us in different positions to try to make plays on the ball and whatnot,” Johnson said. “I feel like he’s been doing a great job since we started.”
He’s not a coach and he’s not a trainer, but Balde has probably thrown and caught more passes than anyone at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex over the past four years. According to the Steelers’ 2020 media guide, his duties include “field preparation for both practice and games” as well as “coordinating apparel and laundry operations for football in accordance to workout, practice, and competition needs.”
To be sure, all the Steelers’ equipment managers — Adam Regan, Patrick Noone, Derek Rinehart and Balde, plus interns Lucas Brinling and Kyle Powers — are unsung members of the franchise. But Balde has become such a staple of the wide receivers’ pre- and post-practice routines that Johnson can’t help but shout him out every chance he gets.
Watch a practice and you’ll see Balde sprinting around the field to fetch balls and get them back to the players. But his real value lies in coming up with different ways to simulate tough catches like the one Johnson made against the Bengals. That can include using tennis balls, contorting the body or over-the-shoulder tosses, among other ideas.
“Lou is here before us, he’s here after us; it doesn’t matter what time of day, if someone wants to get work in, Lou’s like, ‘All right, I’m here,’” wideout Miles Boykin said. “He’s a huge part of our success. You can never catch too many balls, and the drills he puts you through are all game-like situations. When you get out there, it’s like, ‘OK, I’ve done this movement before’ or, ‘It’s an awkward angle but I’ve caught this ball before.’”
A native Pittsburgher and 2011 graduate of Moon High School, Balde played quarterback, tight end, defensive back and some receiver for the Tigers. He’s a 2015 graduate of IUP with a Sports Administration degree and got his Master’s in sports management from West Virginia, where he also worked in the Mountaineers’ equipment office.
Balde had 15 minutes of fame last year on NBC when the “Sunday Night Football” broadcast did a feature on Johnson’s drills. They didn’t mention the human tennis ball dispenser by name, but everyone around the team knows who’s been in Johnson’s back pocket since 2020.
That’s when the No. 1 receiver really started struggling with drops, so after the Buffalo game in which he got benched by Mike Tomlin, Johnson sought out Balde to fix the issues. The commitment to pre-game and pre-practice routines began the next week — in Cincinnati, of all places — and more players have followed suit.
“Even when it’s not a part of his job description, he’s still going out and doing it for the wide receivers, the DBs, everybody who asks him and needs help from him,” practice squad receiver Cody White said. “That just shows what type of person he is to this organization. He helps all the players get better. It’s a great thing to see.”
And it’s why Johnson always makes sure to mention him publicly. You can be sure it also happens privately.
“Coach [Tomlin] always says maximize your role, no matter what it is, because any role can become important. He pointed out Lou,” Boykin said. “Anywhere else, maybe he is just an equipment manager. Here, he’s a huge part of this team’s success. And he deserves it.”
White points out how much Balde loves football to be as constantly available as he is for the wideouts. Boykin views him as just another teammate and chuckles at how much he celebrates when a receiver makes a big play. Johnson feels Balde has played a “major role” in turning him into a 1,000-yard receiver whose drops fell from 15 in 2020 to seven in 2021.
Of course, that jump in production combined with fewer miscues helped Johnson secure a new three-year, $39.5 million contract this preseason, with $27 million guaranteed. You already know who’s on his Christmas list.
“Oh, I got something for him this year,” Johnson said with a smile. “I ain’t going to tell him yet, but I got something for him.”