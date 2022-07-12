There is plenty of work left to be done before Penn State’s Thursday night opener at Purdue on the first day of September.
James Franklin’s Nittany Lions are less than a month away from the start of August camp. Despite losing a number of players in the 2022 NFL draft, PSU’s returning cast is a talented one.
PennLive is kicking off its list of the Lions’ 25 most intriguing players and coaches with a transfer portal addition from another Big Ten East team.
No. 25 Chop
Robinson
Background: The 6-3, 242-pound Robinson was considered one of the most skilled players in the 2021 recruiting class. Depending on which recruiting site you follow, the defensive end was rated as either a high four-star or a five-star recruit after starring at Quince Orchard High School in Maryland. Robinson took his act to Mike Locksley’s Maryland program for one season before joining Penn State.
Key 2021 numbers: Robinson appeared in 13 games for the Terps, making one start. He was credited with 19 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss, two of them sacks.
How he fits: Robinson is set to begin practicing in August and the Lions have holes at defensive end. Arnold Ebiketie, a 2021 transfer portal addition, blossomed into one of the top edge rushers in the nation during his only season in State College.
Penn State is also replacing Jesse Luketa, a converted linebacker who posted 8.5 tackles for loss and five quarterback hits last year. The Lions have true depth needs at end and Robinson has the tools to step in.
Quotable: “(Robinson) does things naturally on his own like some of the other gifted rushers we’ve had here in the past couple years. He has those types of physical traits. As a coach, you can really hone in on the skill because he’s got physical traits.” – Penn State defensive line coach John Scott Jr.
Best-case scenario: Before Robinson arrived via transfer, the Lions weren’t without options at the end spots.
Vets Nick Tarburton and Adisa Isaac are the projected starters and the Lions’ coaching staff is eager to see Isaac in action after he missed all of last year with an injury. Isaac was one of the highest-ranked players in Penn State’s 2019 class. PSU will also look at 2022 five-star Dani Dennis-Sutton, Amin Vanover and Smith Vilbert – who had three sacks in the Lions’ Outback Bowl loss. Robinson’s experience at Maryland should allow him to make a relatively quick transition. The Lions want to play at least four ends and the rotation starts with Tarburton and Isaac if they are healthy. But Robinson’s playing time could increase as the season rolls on.