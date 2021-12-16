If the Steelers can figure out a way to start games faster over the final month of the season, or simply play as well as they do in the second halves of games all the time, they might be able to make things interesting in the race for the AFC North division title.
For the Steelers, the juxtaposition between first halves and second halves of games is as startling as it is baffling. They have come out flat and looked overmatched in the majority of their games thus far. And yet, they almost always find a way to finish strong and stay competitive in games.
The Steelers, undoubtedly, are one of the NFL’s worst first-half teams. They’ve trailed at halftime in eight of the first 13 games, been tied twice and have held leads on only three occasions.
Unsurprisingly, they are 3-0 in those three games they’ve led at halftime. They are 1-0-1 in games they were tied and 2-6 in games they’ve trailed.
The Steelers haven’t held a lead at halftime since the Monday night game against the Bears on Nov. 8. They were down 31-3 to the Bengals at halftime and 23-0 to the Vikings on Thursday night. They’ve been outscored 78-16 in the first halves of games in their past four.
“That was one thing I really did contemplate on Monday, just thinking our first halves have been atrocious,” team captain Cam Heyward said Thursday morning before practice. “And it’s like we literally have to kick it into gear just to climb back in it.
“It starts here at practice, understanding the sense of urgency. Starting a game, we can’t spot people points. This game is already hard enough as it is, but to go into a game and being down 20-some points, that’s not a recipe for success.”
Slow starts have been especially problematic for the offense. The Steelers have failed to score a touchdown in the first half in five of the first 13 games. They are 28th in the NFL in first-half scoring, averaging just 7.5 points per game.
“We’ve kind of had a mixed bag with that,” offensive coordinator Matt Canada said. “Obviously, we missed a field goal on the first drive last game. We had a turnover two games before. We’ll continue to work on that. It’s been a point of emphasis. We continue to change here and there to make it better, but we just have to make plays at the right times.”
And yet, as inept as the offense has looked early in games, it has been among the best in the league after halftime. The Steelers are 10th in the league in second-half scoring, averaging 13.2 points per game.
A big part of the second-half surges has been the play of Ben Roethlisberger, who has engineered some memorable comeback victories and others that have fallen just short. He has a 109.8 quarterback rating in the fourth quarter this season and has thrown 12 touchdowns to only three interceptions.
Much of Roethlisberger’s damage has come when the Steelers are in the no-huddle offense, when he’s calling many of the shots. Canada said the flow of games and the scores have dictated when the Steelers have scrapped their traditional offense in favor of the no-huddle.
“We’ve had no-huddle plays on the first series, third downs and stuff like that,” he said. “It’s a little of both. Some of it is dictated by the games. You see it more continually when we’ve gotten down in some games. Sometimes it’s a tempo-changer and sometimes we have to go to it to catch up.”
Unfortunately for the Steelers, the defense has issues of its own with slow starts. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook had 153 of his 205 rushing yards in the first half. Two weeks earlier in Cincinnati, Bengals running back Joe Mixon had 117 of his 165 yards before halftime.
“Most of the time they’re trying to give you things you haven’t seen before on film,” defensive coordinator Keith Butler said. “That happens and you have to make adjustments. We try to make adjustments at halftime and most of the time on the sidelines, as soon as we can. We get pictures of what’s happening so we can make adjustments we need to make to get us into [the right] defense to make plays.”
For as much as schematics and adjustments come into play, Heyward said the Steelers need a different mindset early in games. Heyward has challenged his teammates to respond.
“It becomes, ‘Show me that we’re better than this,’” Heyward said. “It shouldn’t be coming to that. These four games are, ‘Show me how bad you want it.’ And let’s see where we fall.
“The gauntlet has been laid. Hopefully, we’ll have something to be proud of this week.”