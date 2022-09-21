Lost in the hoopla of Penn State’s win at Auburn — from Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen’s four scores to Sean Clifford’s resolve to any one of the Nittany Lions’ 11 tackles for loss — was one play a couple of young defensive backs won’t soon forget.
On the final snap of the first quarter with the Tigers driving inside Penn State’s 30-yard line, Jaylen Reed and Zakee Wheatley made it happen. Reed, blitzing off TJ Finley’s blindside, chased the Auburn quarterback down as he rolled to the right. Reed hit Finley as he threw, and Wheatley was there to pounce on a wobbly attempt.
While the Jordan-Hare crowd stood in silence, Wheatley and Reed ran over to Penn State’s sideline to celebrate a moment both worked toward together.
“That was my first interception as a Penn State player. And I know that play wouldn’t have happened and that ball wouldn’t have been in that spot if not for J-Reed,” Wheatley said Wednesday. “It kind of works full circle.”
“I made the hit, and congrats to Zakee for being there in the right position. He made the play,” Reed added. “But that’s just one play. We’re going to take another step.”
Reed and Wheatley have been in lockstep for the last couple years. Reed verbally committed to Penn State on April 9, 2020, and Wheatley committed a day later. The pair of four-star headliners in Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class struck up a friendship, one that continued beyond the early signing period.
Wheatley and Reed have been roommates the last two years. They haven’t always shared a position room with Wheatley beginning his collegiate career as a cornerback. But once Wheatley made the switch to safety this offseason, the two have fed off each other while competing for playing time.
Jaquan Brisker’s departure to the NFL meant there was a first-team spot open opposite Ji’Ayir Brown. Fourth-year veteran Keaton Ellis ultimately won the job. “Keaton earned it and deserved it,” Reed said. But the second-year safeties still impressed the coaching staff. That was obvious in the opener at Purdue.
Up against Aidan O’Connell and Purdue’s passing game, Brown led the safeties with 82 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Ellis, Reed and Wheatley logged 46, 40 and 26 snaps, respectively. Wheatley, who was named the team’s “takeaway king” in training camp, made good on his nickname with a crucial forced fumble.
It quickly became clear that while Ellis would start, Wheatley and Reed would play.
“They all push each other. They all complement each other. And they all love playing with each other,” safeties coach Anthony Poindexter said last week. “It’s a good room. ... They really don’t have an ego about who steps on the grass first. They all know they’re going into the game trying to help us win.”
At Auburn, Reed and Wheatley actually out-snapped Ellis. Reed’s 42 snaps ranked fourth on the defense behind only Brown, Porter and Kalen King. Wheatley tallied 32 snaps to Ellis’ 27. A part of that was the nature of the game; as Penn State pulled away, more and more young players were getting run. But Reed and Wheatley played — and made an impact — early against Auburn.
Their combined effort on the first-quarter interception came at a critical juncture. If Finley and the Tigers converted on third-and-6, they would have been knocking on the door with a chance to take the lead.
Instead, the second-year safeties did their thing.
“When I’m on the field, I have a knack for reading the football, reading the quarterback’s eyes,” said Wheatley, a former high school wide receiver. “When I see the ball in the air, I turn into a receiver. Because I have that background, I don’t really think about it being a PBU. It’s my ball. ... When I’m on the field, I’m attacking it.”
“That (interception) shows a lot of growth from me and Zakee playing safety at this high level,” Reed said. “We have the opportunity to make plays. And the opportunity comes, we’re going to make them.”