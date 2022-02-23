Suggested Scripture(s): Romans 3:9-20
There is an event in Jesus’ ministry called the Transfiguration that is reported in the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, and Luke. There is even a Sunday in the church year called The Transfiguration of the Lord which takes place annually the Sunday prior to Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent. Transfiguration Sunday for 2022 is this weekend, February 27, followed by Ash Wednesday on March 2 and the First Sunday in Lent, March 6.
In the Transfiguration Jesus is on a mountain with three of his disciples –Peter, James, and John –to pray when suddenly Jesus’ clothes turn dazzling white and then Moses and Elijah appear with him in heavenly glory. This is how Jesus is once again assured of his identity as God’s Son, his role as the Messiah and Savior, and the fulfillment of the Law and the Prophets as Jesus has claimed in the Sermon on the Mount. It is then that God’s voice from the cloud tells the three disciples present: “this is my Son…listen to Him!”
From this time on, Jesus is resolutely turned towards Jerusalem for the last time – now to face the cross, die for the world’s sins, and fulfill God’s eternal purposes. But the disciples still do not understand. After the Transfiguration, there is another incident where the disciples are again arguing amongst themselves about who is the greatest? (Luke 9:46-48) And it will only be after Good Friday and Easter Sunday that the disciples finally understand that the cross of Jesus is meant and needed for everyone, and that God’s Kingdom with the resurrected Christ is for everyone, equally.
Grady Parsons, in his book entitled, Open to Me the Gates, writes the following: So many things divide us. Surveys will analyze how brown-eyed, left-handed people who were born in the fifties are different from green-eyed, right-handed people who were born in the sixties. If you identify with a particular political stereotype, then you must like this; if you don’t, you must like that. Such information may be useful to some. However, it tends to create a sense that we are all so different from one another, there is no way we can have the same needs and wants.
So after the end of Jesus’ ministry when the Apostle Paul was writing to the church in Rome, he was writing to make this same point. Paul had not founded the Roman congregation but many in that church already knew who he was. So to introduce himself, Paul writes this letter. One theme among many that Paul discusses is how all humanity is equally guilty before God when it comes to the sin which separates us from God.
The church at Rome was made up of both Gentiles and Jews. The Gentiles did not have the Law but they did have their hearts and conscience; the Jews had the Law but found it was impossible to keep it to the letter. So using this comparison as an example, Paul points out that all of humanity is without excuse when it comes to being guilty before God. No matter how much we may try to compare, defend, justify, or to give our way into God’s favor, all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God and are without hope, save in God’s mercy and grace.
And it is God’s grace through the shed blood and broken body of his Son, Jesus Christ, which enables us to be saved and forgiven. In other words, no matter how much we try to differentiate ourselves, all humanity stands under the judgment of God’s great equalizer, the cross of Christ. Parsons in his book puts it this way:
But we do (have so much more in common). We all need to be loved. We all need to feel safe. We all need to be healthy. We all need to pay our bills. We all need to know our families are safe. We all need to feel appreciated. We all need to be forgiven. We all suffer heartache. We all experience hunger. We all suffer fear. We all fear being alone… To which Scripture responds: “Indeed, and all of us must be saved through the cross of Jesus Christ” (Acts 4:12).
Years ago, there was an interesting story out of Africa that the highest attendance in churches was frequently not on Easter or Christmas, but Good Friday. For the members of these African churches know were it not for the price for our salvation being paid by Jesus on Good Friday, the power of Easter is emptied of much of its meaning. So beginning with this Sunday’s remembrance of the Transfiguration and as our journey into Lent begins next week, can we remember that God’s great equalizer for our forgiveness and salvation, indeed, for all humanity – is the cross of Christ, God’s Son. Indeed, let us listen to Him!