I finally put together a solid 9-1 week with the only misstep being Cincinnati’s win over Notre Dame. I’ve been an advocate of the Group of 5 for some time, but I have to admit I don’t think the Bearcats are a shoe-in for the playoffs if they win out.
Wins over a 2-3 Indiana team and a Notre Dame squad that struggled with Florida State and Toledo don’t exactly scream playoff contender to me. But that’s a debate for another time.
This week may be the toughest of the season so far to pick. I’m only confident in about three, maybe four selections, so I could be in line for a rough result.
On to the picks:
Trinity at Clearfield: Clearfield is rolling along, but hasn’t really been tested. Trinity is just 2-4, but many of their losses have been to WPIAL heavyweights like Thomas Jefferson and McKeesport. The Bison will certainly get tested.
THE PICK: TRINITY 27, CLEARFIELD 21
Curwensville at Purchase Line: The Golden Tide didn’t play last week due to COVID protocols and injuries. Will the week off hurt and how healthy are they?
THE PICK: PURCHASE LINE 34, CURWENSVILLE 28
Moshannon Valley at Glendale: It’s a rivalry game. All bets are off. Coin flip says ...
THE PICK: MO VALLEY 28, GLENDALE 21
Philipsburg-Osceola at Bald Eagle Area: The Eagles have won nine straight in the series and are 5-1 this season, their only loss a 21-0 defeat at Clearfield.
THE PICK: BALD EAGLE AREA 21, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 13
West Branch at Bellwood-Antis: The Blue Devils have won 26 straight over the Warriors and are unbeaten this season.
THE PICK: BELLWOOD 35, WEST BRANCH 14
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas: The Sooners just don’t look right this season. Sure, they’re unbeaten, but few of their wins have been easy. Meanwhile, Texas is scoring in bunches and anything can happen in the Red River Rivalry.
THE PICK: TEXAS 36, OKLAHOMA 34
No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Mississippi: Both teams are coming off humbling defeats to SEC heavyweights. Who responds better?
THE PICK: MISSISSIPPI 34, ARKANSAS 30
No. 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn: The Bulldog defense was simply ferocious in an easy win last week over a good Arkansas team. Auburn’s offense has been inconsistent at best.
THE PICK: GEORGIA 31, AUBURN 16
No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa: The Nittany Lions have not had a consistent running game this season and if they are one dimensional against a stout Iowa defense at Kinnick Stadium, that likely doesn’t bode well. Penn State has won six of the last seven meetings between the programs.
THE PICK: IOWA 19, PENN STATE 17
No. 1 Alabama at Texas A&M: OK, so maybe I threw this one on the list because I felt I needed an ‘easy’ pick. But the reality is the Aggies always have a chance at home and head coach Jimbo Fisher needs a good showing after the past two weeks.
THE PICK: ALABAMA 35, TEXAS A&M 17
Last week: 9-1, 90%
Season: 38-12, 76.0%