Name: Thad Butler.
School, Grade: Curwensville, 12.
Parents: Todd Butler and Karen Butler.
Siblings: Cael Butler and Krista Bortot.
Pets: Smokey (cat), Ziggy (cat), Lilly (dog).
How long have you been playing football?: “Since third Grade.”
Greatest accomplishment: “Beating Brookville in District 9 baseball playoff game.”
Biggest rival: West Branch football.
Pre-game ritual: “I focus by staying silent throughout pre-game, and I listen to music on the way to the field.”
Favorite team: Denver Broncos.
Favorite athlete: Canelo Alvarez.
Favorite food: crab legs, seafood.
Favorite restaurant: Applebee’s.
Favorite movie: Catch Me If you Can.
Favorite book: Hatchet.
Favorite subject: Ecology.
Favorite TV show: Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Favorite musician: Linkin Park.
Dream car: 1970 Ford Bronco.
Hobbies: fishing, camping, hiking, playing video games.
Favorite amusement park ride: “Any Ferris Wheel.”