Name: Thad Butler.

School, Grade: Curwensville, 12.

Parents: Todd Butler and Karen Butler.

Siblings: Cael Butler and Krista Bortot.

Pets: Smokey (cat), Ziggy (cat), Lilly (dog).

How long have you been playing football?: “Since third Grade.”

Greatest accomplishment: “Beating Brookville in District 9 baseball playoff game.”

Biggest rival: West Branch football.

Pre-game ritual: “I focus by staying silent throughout pre-game, and I listen to music on the way to the field.”

Favorite team: Denver Broncos.

Favorite athlete: Canelo Alvarez.

Favorite food: crab legs, seafood.

Favorite restaurant: Applebee’s.

Favorite movie: Catch Me If you Can.

Favorite book: Hatchet.

Favorite subject: Ecology.

Favorite TV show: Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Favorite musician: Linkin Park.

Dream car: 1970 Ford Bronco.

Hobbies: fishing, camping, hiking, playing video games.

Favorite amusement park ride: “Any Ferris Wheel.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos