Curwensville football player Thad Butler has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 11.
Butler ran the ball 10 times for 131 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Golden Tide’s 35-6 win over Meyersdale. Butler had TD runs of 6, 10 and 76 yards. He also caught three passes for 31 yards and made eight tackles on the defensive side of the ball.
“Thad is a dynamic athlete that can score every time he touches the ball,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “He is also extremely coachable.”