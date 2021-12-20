FLINTON — Curwensville’s Jake Terry scored 44 points as the Tide upended host Glendale 80-75 in two overtimes on Monday.
The two teams, playing in both the Moshannon Valley League and Inter-County Conference for the first time, were tied at the end of regulation and the first overtime before the Tide managed to pull away in the second extra frame.
Davis Fleming added 10 points for Curwensville, while Danny McGarry and Parker Wood each had eight.
Glendale was led by Mason Peterson had a career-high 26 points. Teammate Justin Jasper had 13, while Logan Cree added 11.
The Vikings dropped to 0-3 overall, 0-2 in the ICC and 0-1 in the MVL. Glendale heads to DuBois Central Catholic.
Curwensville improved to 2-2 overall, 2-0 in the MVL and 1-1 in the ICC. The Tide play Bald Eagle Area on Dec. 28 at the Philipsburg-Osceola Tournament.
Curwensville—80
Terry 14 10-13 44, McGarry 4 3-4 8, Swanson 1 1-4 3, English 1 1-2 3, Wood 4 0-0 8, Wassil 1 1-2 4, Lee 0 0-0 0, Fleming 2 4-4 10, Holland 0 0-0 0, Sutika 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 19-29 80.
Glendale—75
Jasper 4 3-7 13, Smeal 4 0-0 8, Potutschnig 3 0-0 7, Peterson 9 1-2 26, Cree 4 3-6 11, Holes 0 0-0 0, Lukehart 0 0-0 0, McGarvey 1 2-2 4, Krepps 2 2-2 6. Totals: 27 11-19 75.
Three-pointers: Terry 6, Wassil, Fleming 2. Jasper 2, Potutschnig, Peterson 7.
Score by Quarters
Cville 14 15 18 13 10 10—80
Glendale 19 10 15 16 10 5—75