Professional wrestling legend Terry Funk has died.
He was 79.
Funk, one of the original hardcore wrestling icons, was remembered on social media by another former wrestling legend, Mick Foley, Wednesday.
“Terry Funk is gone,” Foley wrote. “I just talked to Terry’s daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news. He was my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw.”
Funk was a WWE Hall of Famer, and the company also tweeted about his death.
“WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has passed away at the age of 79,” a statement read. “WWE extends its condolences to Funk’s family, friends and fans.”
No cause of death was given, but Funk was reportedly in declining health for several years.