Name: Taylor Luzier
School, Grade: Curwensville, 12
Parents: Christine and Jason Luzier
Siblings: Connor Luzier
Pets: Two dogs Nash and Oliver, and a cat named Mittens
How long have you been playing softball? “8 years”
Greatest accomplishment: “Hitting a home run my freshman year and winning the game, and hitting a home run on senior night.”
Biggest rival: West Branch
Pre-game ritual: Drink a redbull and listen to music
Favorite team: University of Oklahoma
Favorite athlete: Serena Williams
Favorite food: Mac and cheese
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden
Favorite movie: The Notebook
Favorite book: Looking For Alaska
Favorite subject: science
Favorite TV show: Greys Anatomy
Favorite musician: Mac Miller
Dream car: Grand Cherokee
Hobbies: volleyball, softball, hiking, swimming, painting, playing guitar and camping