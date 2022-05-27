Name: Taylor Luzier

School, Grade: Curwensville, 12

Parents: Christine and Jason Luzier

Siblings: Connor Luzier

Pets: Two dogs Nash and Oliver, and a cat named Mittens

How long have you been playing softball? “8 years”

Greatest accomplishment: “Hitting a home run my freshman year and winning the game, and hitting a home run on senior night.”

Biggest rival: West Branch

Pre-game ritual: Drink a redbull and listen to music

Favorite team: University of Oklahoma

Favorite athlete: Serena Williams

Favorite food: Mac and cheese

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden

Favorite movie: The Notebook

Favorite book: Looking For Alaska

Favorite subject: science

Favorite TV show: Greys Anatomy

Favorite musician: Mac Miller

Dream car: Grand Cherokee

Hobbies: volleyball, softball, hiking, swimming, painting, playing guitar and camping

