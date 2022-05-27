Curwensville softball player Taylor Luzier has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 21. Luzier went 5-for-11 with six runs scored and three RBIs to help the Lady Tide go 2-1 on the week.
“Taylor is our leadoff hitter and she is very athletic,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “She is your typical 5-tool player. She has good speed, she can hit to all fields, she can slap hit and drag bunt, and hit with power. Taylor can alos hurt you with her glove. There is nothing Taylor can’t do on the softball diamond.”