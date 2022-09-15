Moshannon Valley’s Tanner Kephart has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 10. Kephart returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the first half of the Knight’s game against Glendale, then added a 90-yard TD run in the fourth quarter in the 29-14 victory.
“He does everything for us on offense,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. “This is my 23rd year of coaching and I can honestly say Tanner is the best and most positive teammate I have ever coached. The 90-yard run he had put us over the top against Glendale.”