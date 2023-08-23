Suggested Scripture(s): Luke 11:5-13; Genesis 21:6; Psalm 126
It has been said, “Laughter is the best medicine.” I think sometimes it is and other times different emotions are more appropriate. However, it bothers me when I hear Christianity and its adherents described as brooding, sad, or having a lack of happiness.
Remember the song by recording artist Billy Joel in the 1970s, “Only the Good Die Young,” with the following point: I’d rather laugh with the sinners, then cry with the saints…?”
Something is definitely wrong with the way we profess and show our faith if this is how we are seen at any time.
Now to be sure, the Bible actually prefers that the source of our laughter be from joy from God’s blessings and salvation as opposed to the happiness the world offers; we are also cautioned to be careful about laughing for the wrong reasons.
Yet, God has also given us the gift of laughter. Even medical studies show that people who are able to laugh on a regular basis experience better health physically, emotionally, and mentally. Even though Abraham and Sarah at first laughed at God’s promise because they didn’t believe God would give them a child and make a nation from them in their old age, in the end, God actually shares in their laughter. And I am sure that Jesus must have had a touch of humor in his voice as he answered the disciples’ request to teach them to pray.
Read the suggested passage given above from the Gospel of Luke and see what you think!
I love stories like the lady of faith and her atheist neighbor who had moved in next door. In William Carl’s book, The Lord’s Prayer for Today, it tells how she came out on her porch every morning and evening and shouted loud praises to God and could be heard all over the neighborhood.
Her atheist neighbor got so fed up with this that he waited for an opportunity to make her look foolish.
It happened on a cold, snowy winter’s day when the streets could not be plowed and the grocery store was unable to deliver the lady’s groceries and she would have to do without food for several days.
Her neighbor put together three bags of groceries late that night and silently put them on her porch, and then waiting behind a bush the next morning to see what she would do.
The lady came out on the porch saw the food and lifted her hands and shouted, “Thank you God! I praise you for your gift of food and answering my prayer during this terrible winter!”
Her atheist neighbor jumped out from behind the bushes and shouted, “God didn’t give those groceries to you, I did, you fool! See, there is no God.”
To which the lady responded, “Lord God, I thank you for getting me these groceries and making the Devil pay for them!”
I love stories like this and how even in church, funny things can happen, like the pastor who began to pray and according to the late Rev. Grady Nutt, he meant to say, “Lord, forgive us where we have fallen short…” but instead accidentally prayed, “Lord, please forgive our fallen shorts!”
So as you live out your life in faith, don’t forget to laugh.
Please find below some funnies from a church newsletter in Rogers, AR. As you read them, see how many of the actual stories you can remember and find in the Bible.
I am not sure of the author, but my source did list some initials which are found at the conclusion:
It doesn’t hurt to have a little Biblical humor.
Q. What kind of man was Boaz before he married Ruth?
A. Ruthless
Q. What do they call pastors in Germany?
German Shepherds.
Q. Who was the greatest financier in the Bible?
A. Noah. He was floating his stock while everyone else was in liquidation.
Q. Who was the greatest female financier in the Bible?
A. Pharaoh’s daughter. She went down to the bank of the Nile and drew out a little prophet.
Q. What kind of motor vehicles are in the Bible?
A. The Lord drove Adam and Eve out of the Garden of Eden in a Fury. David’s Triumph was heard throughout the land.
And also, probably a Honda, because the apostles were all in one Accord.
Q. Who was the greatest comedian in the Bible?
A. Samson. He brought the house down.
Q. What excuse did Adam give to his children as to why he and Eve no longer lived in Eden?
A. Your mother and I ate us out of house and home.
Q. Which servant of God was the most flagrant lawbreaker in the Bible?
A. Moses. He broke all 10 commandments at once.
Q. Which area of Palestine was especially wealthy?
A. The area around Jordan. The banks were always overflowing.
Q. Who is the greatest baby-sitter mentioned in the Bible?
A. David. He rocked Goliath to a very deep sleep.
Q. Which Bible character had no parents?
A. Joshua, son of Nun.
Q. Why didn’t they play cards on the Ark?
A. Because Noah was standing on the deck. (Groan.)
P.S. Did you know it’s a sin for a woman to make coffee?
Yup, it’s in the Bible. It says … ‘He-brews’
Keep Smiling! God loves you bunches and bunches!