Joey Porter Jr.’s NFL draft slide led to a happy ending when the Steelers took him with the first pick in the second round on Friday night. He’ll now get a chance to play for the team he grew up around during his father’s decorated eight-year playing career here.
That outcome didn’t make the fall from an expected first-round selection less frustrating in the moment, though, as video published by NFL Films on Tuesday night showed. In a segment recorded for the show “Hey, Rookie. Welcome to the NFL,” Porter Sr. is seen giving his son an impassioned speech about channeling his anger about falling out of the first round into proving the teams that doubted him wrong.
“There’s nothing like motivation, right?” Porter Sr. tells his son in the draft green room in Kansas City on Thursday evening. “They want to see a [ticked] off football player? Now they’ve got one. You see what I’m saying? So, now, follow me. When I be giving you little nuggets about what we gotta do and how we gotta work, just follow me because this will be part of the whole motivation now.
“Because you know where you were supposed to have went and all that. We ain’t got control over that. That’s why I was trying to prepare you for anything, ‘cause I already know anything can happen. I know how these drafts go. But what I’m telling you is, now you’ve been motivated to another level. Because we’ve got something to prove. Hell yeah. And take it personal. As you should. But you ain’t did nothing. You know what I’m saying? You did everything you were supposed to do. You ain’t letting nobody down here.”
The Porters subsequently flew back to Pittsburgh rather than stay in Kansas City for Day 2 of the draft on Friday night.
That decision proved to be convenient when the Steelers called his name at No. 32 overall.
Porter drove directly to the team’s South Side facility for an impromptu introductory press conference shortly after the pick was announced.
Still, it also symbolized the swings emotion the draft can bring, from expecting to be introduced as a first-round pick to over 100,000 people gathered for the draft to quietly flying home with an uncertain future.