Pittsburgh Steelers defensive standouts T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward were named to the Pro Football Writers of America All- NFL team for the 2021 season, the organization announced Monday.
Watt, who was honored for the third consecutive season, shared the outside linebacker position with former Penn State star Micah Parsons. Parsons, of the Dallas Cowboys, was the lone rookie selected among the 27 players (11 each on offense and defense, plus five on special teams).
Heyward shared defensive tackle with former Pitt and Penn Hills High School star Aaron Donald, who was named to the PFWA All- NFL team for a seventh consecutive season. That ties a record for a defensive player with Hall of Famers Randy White (1978-84) and Reggie White (1986-92).
The Steelers were one of seven teams to have multiple honorees on the team, which was chosen via balloting of media who cover the NFL and its teams. Five NFL teams had three players on the All- NFL tean.
The PFWA also announced all-conference teams for the AFC and NFL. Watt and Heyward were the lone Steelers on the AFC team.
Watt tied the NFL record for sacks in a season with 22 1/2 . Heyward had 10 sacks, nine passes defended (typically, batted-down balls), an interception and 15 tackles for loss in 2021.
Each had been on the AP’s All Pro first team announced earlier this month.