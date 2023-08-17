When the Steelers arrived at Saint Vincent College for the start of training camp, Mike Tomlin said he liked the “feel in the air” that surrounded his football team.
Three weeks later, as the Steelers wrapped up this portion of camp at their summer home Thursday, Tomlin said that feeling has manifested itself in the form of players creating a “positive vibe,” not waiting for it to happen.
How that will relate to the final two preseason games and, more important, the regular season is what is still to be determined.
“We’ve been talking a lot about not making things mystical,” Tomlin said Thursday before the final practice that was open to the public in Latrobe. “We’re responsible for the creation of a great day individually if we’re positive contributors to it. And so we’re trying to take the mystique out of some of those things.”
The Steelers have added a lot of new faces after last season when they won seven of their final nine games and finished 9-8.
They’ve beefed up their lines of scrimmage with free agent acquisitions and draft choices and overhauled their inside linebacker position with three new players.
They will get a look at more of those additions — and some of their established veterans — when they play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium.
Tomlin said all the veteran players and some of the newcomers who did not play in the preseason opener in Tampa are scheduled to play against the Bills. The list includes their three Pro Bowl players — defensive end Cam Heyward, outside linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick — plus cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and Joey Porter Jr., their second-round draft choice.
It also includes new strong safety Keanu Neal and veteran free safety Damontae Kazee, each of whom did not play in Tampa.
A lot of those new players have talked about the “vibe” and “positive energy” that surrounds the team.
“We’re not hoping that we’re going to have a great day or hoping that there’s going to be a positive vibe,” Tomlin said. “We’re owning our roles in the creation of it, just like we own our roles in the creation of a victory. We’re not rabbit’s foot type people when it comes to creating victory.
“That’s been some of the things that’s been on the front of our radar as we’ve developed as a team in the process.”
Offense gets
a longer look
Tomlin said quarterback Kenny Pickett and the first-team offense will see more than the one series they played in the victory against the Buccaneers, but he wasn’t prepared to say how much.
“We’ll play it by ear,” Tomlin said. “I’d be lying if I gave you a direct answer.”
It is likely Mitch Trubisky will play more against the Bills, his former team, after playing just nine snaps in Tampa, fewest of the three quarterbacks.
Tomlin said three injured players will not play against the Bills — defensive end Larry Ogunjobi (foot), guard Nate Herbig (shoulder) and safety Tre Norwood (leg).
Austin, McFarland to handle
return duties
The Steelers will use the Bills game to look at the return specialists they intend to use during the regular season — Anthony McFarland Jr. on kickoffs and Calvin Austin III on punts.
And Tomlin said he is excited to see how they perform.
Both McFarland and Austin showed their speed and capability to make big plays in Tampa. McFarland scored on a 14-yard run in which he bounced the play to the outside and ran untouched to the end zone. And Austin scored on a 67-yard catch in which he easily got behind the defense and also had a 17-yard run.
“We’re really going to be interested in their special teams contributions, those two in particular, this week,” Tomlin said. “We’re looking for those guys to show their capabilities in that space, if given an opportunity.”
Wisconsin pipeline
It is no surprise to the Steelers that two of their defensive rookies — Keeanu Benton and outside linebacker Nick Herbig — stood out in Tampa and will continue to get more playing time.
They played at Wisconsin, where the Steelers found two of their other defensive players — Watt and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk.
Herbig was drafted in the fourth round to be a backup for Watt and Alex Highsmith and has been showing off his pass-rush skills at training camp. He backed it up with 1 1/2 sacks in Tampa.
“We like doing business with Wisconsin,” Tomlin said. “The things they were doing defensively under their former coordinator, Jim Leonhard, were things that were very similar to what it is we do. There’s less speculation there in terms of your vision of what he might be capable of doing. It’s the same thing that made us comfortable when we drafted T.J. and Loudermilk.
“I can’t tell you that I’m overly shocked that what we’re seeing from him is very much in line with what we saw on Wisconsin video.”