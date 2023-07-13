The Sykesville Senators scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning Thursday at Lawrence Township Rec Park to pull away from host Clearfield for an 8-4 win.
Sykesville, which got back-to-back RBI doubles from Devon Walker and Jake Felix in the seventh inning, outhit the Chiefs 10-6 in the game.
Kyle Elensky led Clearfield with two hits and two runs scored. Cole Bloom and Hayvin Bumbarger each picked up RBI singles.
Clearfield slipped to 3-12 with the loss.
Sykesville—8
Mowrey 4110, Herzing 3220, Walker 4123, Felix 3211, Frano 4122, Foster 2001, Clark 3000, Berti 3011, Simbeck 3000, Knarr 3110. Totals: 32-8-10-8.
Clearfield—4
Elensky 4220, Lopez 2000, Bloom 2111, Ha Rumsky 2100, H. Bumbarger 3011, Quick 2000, Hu Rumsky 2001, Irvin 2010, Lutz 1000, Mikesell 3000, Wriglesworth 1000, C. Bumbarger 2010. Totals: 26-4-6-3.
Score by Innings
Sykesville 320 000 3—8 10 0
Clearfield 300 010 0—4 6 3
LOB—Sykesville 6, Clearfield 6. 2B—Walker, Felix. HBP—Foster; Bloom, Ha Rumsky. SB—Herzing.
Pitching
Sykesville: Knarr—7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO.
Clearfield: Rumsky—2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Quick—5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO.
WP—Knarr. LP—Rumsky.