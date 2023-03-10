Dick Haley, a Western Pennsylvania native and Pitt graduate who helped assemble the Steelers’ dynasty of the 1970s, has died.
Haley was 85 years old.
“We lost an amazing football mind and a better man with the passing of Dick Haley,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a released statement. “He was a valuable part of this franchise for 23 years, the first four of those as a player and the final 19 as a member of the player personnel department.
“Dick played an instrumental role in our unprecedented success in the 1970s during the second part of his career. He developed a unique eye for talent, and he ultimately helped identify and draft many of the players that allowed us to win four Super Bowls during that decade.
“My condolences go out to the entire Haley family during this difficult time.”
A Midway native, Haley served in his role atop the Steelers’ personnel department from 1971-90, nearly concurrent with the tenure of coach Chuck Noll. The Steelers won Super Bowls at the end of the 1974, 1975, 1978 and 1979 seasons. During Haley’s tenure, the Steelers drafted (or signed as an undrafted rookie) seven Hall of Fame players.
Along with personnel director Art Rooney Jr., scout Bill Nunn and Noll, Haley was part of the historic 1974 Steelers draft that is often cited as the greatest team class in NFL history. Lynn Swann, Jack Lambert, John Stallworth, Mike Webster and Donnie Shell all made the Hall of Fame from that draft class (Shell was signed as an undrafted free agent after the draft ended).
“Very sorry to say, the world, the NFL and my entire family lost one of the best people I’ve ever known and my idol,” a post to the Twitter account of Dick Haley’s son, Todd, read. “A man that gave me the best chance to succeed in this world. My father Dick Haley after long fight with dementia and Parkinson’s. I love you DAD!”
Todd Haley served as Steelers offensive coordinator from 2012-17.
A running back at Pitt from 1956-58, Dick Haley played mostly on defense over six seasons in the NFL for the Washington Redskins, Minnesota Vikings and Steelers. Haley started 39 of his 49 games played for the Steelers between 1961-64, making 13 interceptions and scoring a touchdown.
As a college player, Haley led Pitt in rushing as a senior.
He was part of the Panthers’ Gator Bowl team in 1956.
After parting ways with the Steelers, Haley later served as director of player personnel for the New York Jets and had a stint as a player personnel analyst for the Miami Dolphins.
He was inducted into the Washington-Greene County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.