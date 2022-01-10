WESTOVER — Jason Sunderland was retained as chairman and Brian Beck, vice chairman of Burnside Township’s board of supervisors.
Shae Harkleroad is the third supervisor. All three men were named roadmasters.
Sunderland will continue to serve as the township’s emergency management coordinator.
Diana Rorabaugh will continue as the township’s secretary; John Lhota of Miller, Kister & Campbell, solicitor; First Commonwealth Bank, depository; Keystone Collections Group, local services tax collector; and Roger White, vacancy board chairman. The reimbursement rate for the use of personal vehicles for township business was set at 58.5 cents — the amount allowed by the Internal Revenue Service.
Meetings will set as the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. except for months when the day falls on a holiday, the meeting will be moved to the second Thursday.
At the monthly business meeting, that followed, the supervisors appointed Lillian Koblosky and Jaclyn LeGars as auditors, easements were approved for Beaver Run Road and Walter Hopkins LLC was hired to audit the townships 2021 financial records.