The season of Lent reminds us that before there was Easter, there was first suffering and a cross. Jesus died so that we might be dead to sin and become new creations fit for God’s eternal kingdom. We forget sometimes that Good Friday is the gift, Easter morning is the result! So Lent is also a time of renewal, repentance, and preparation for receiving the good news of Easter in the right attitude and spirit.
Lent is a time when we can symbolically walk with Jesus to Jerusalem where he was betrayed, arrested, and crucified for us. So as Lent presses on, please find below some suggested readings that are helpful in providing a way for us to walk again with our Lord to Jerusalem and be with him at the cross:
- Between Friday, March 17 and Thursday, March 23: For part of your prayers, use one or more of the following Psalms: 1, 22, 25, 28, 40, and 51. These are excellent words to begin or end one’s prayer and devotional time. If you are musically inclined, it is possible to sing some of these words to a favorite hymn or inspirational song.
- Between Friday, March 24 and March 30: Read Isaiah 53 which is a prophetic and detailed description of the suffering Messiah. It describes both how and why he suffered on our behalf.
- Between Friday, March 31 and Thursday, April 6: Read the chapters 7-23 from the Gospel of Luke. This gospel points out explicitly through Jesus’ words, teachings, and deeds that there is plenty of room for everyone at the cross and in heaven. Some scholars have even suggested that two-thirds of Luke’s gospel may involve only the last six months or so of Jesus’ ministry prior to entering Jerusalem for the last time.
- Between Good Friday, April 7 and Easter Sunday: Consider and pray over the words Jesus spoke from the cross. Some have said that these could be the most important words Jesus ever spoke. Three sayings are concerned for others, four have to do with himself. These “seven words from the cross” seem to present our Lord’s own personal understanding of his reconciling work. Gathered from all four gospels, they are:
The Prayer for His Enemies – Luke 23:34
The Promise to the Repentant Thief – Luke 23:43
The Charge to John Concerning His Mother – John 19:26, 27
The Cry of Desolation – Mark 15:34 & Matthew 27:46
The Cry of Physical Anguish – John 19:28
The Cry of Resignation – Luke 23:46.
The Cry of Victory – John 19:30
May this season of Lent continue to bless you anew with God’s presence, care, strength, grace, and love. May you also be assured that regardless of life’s circumstances, what God has done for you in Jesus Christ still has the final say!