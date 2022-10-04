Congratulations to Carl Belin of Clearfield who is the Subscriber of the Month for September! He will receive a $50 prize. All Subscribers of the Day are eligible to win the prize for the month that the subscriber’s name appears at the bottom of The Progress.
SUBSCRIBER OF THE MONTH
- Julie Noal
-
- Updated
Julie Noal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Explosion, fire damages Curwensville home
-
State trooper seriously injured in dog attack
-
Philipsburg native follows passion for doing nails
-
Woodland man who accidentally shot himself sentenced to jail for firearm possession
-
Philipsburg man sentenced to state prison for road rage incident
-
Biggans runs for 292 yards as Warriors edge Golden Tide 32-31
-
Curwensville H.S. Renaissance Faire makes epic return
-
Scotto resigns commissioner post
-
State-ranked West Branch downs Curwensville in three sets
-
Glendale downs Tussey Mountain 40-12