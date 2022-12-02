T. J. Watt tied the NFL sack record last season on his way to winning league defensive player of the year honors. With six games left this season, Watt has more interceptions than he does sacks, but opposing teams haven’t stopped giving him the star treatment.
Teams are still double-teaming Watt. They’re chipping with a tight end or running back. And they’re almost always sliding protection his way. In addition, quarterbacks are getting the ball out quick in an effort to make the Steelers’ pass rush less effective.
That has made it difficult for Watt to produce the numbers he’s had in recent years. He has 1.5 sacks in four games and has just a half-sack in the three games he’s played since coming off injured reserve after pectoral and knee injuries forced him to miss two months early in the season.
“What I have noticed is the protection is starting to go that way again,” defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. “There’s a chip, they’re turning the protection or just making sure he doesn’t wreck the game. A lot of teams are getting into that quick-rhythm passing, getting the ball in playmakers’ hands. So I don’t know if it’s a T.J. effect. I just know he does get a lot of protections turned to him. They make sure he doesn’t wreck the game, and getting the ball out of their hands quick is one way that he doesn’t wreck it.”
But Watt is still finding ways to impact games. He’s already tied his single-season high for interceptions with two — both off Joe Burrow. He also has four passes defended and is on pace to set his single-season high in that statistical category even though he’s only dressed for four games.
“The two picks he had against Burrow, you don’t make those types of plays unless you know what plays are coming,” defensive lineman Chris Wormley said. “He knows things by formation. He know things by little subtle tendencies. That’s what makes him a great player. He’s not just a pass rusher. He uses his brain to make big-time plays. The average fan doesn’t necessarily understand the amount of hours he puts into studying film and looking for little tendencies. That makes him who he is.”
Perhaps the best way to measure Watt’s effectiveness outside of his own statistics are the numbers Alex Highsmith puts up at right outside linebacker. Highsmith has 21 tackles and 6.5 sacks in the four games Watt has played in this season. In the seven games Watt did not play, HIghsmith had 22 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
When Watt is getting the extra blockers on his side, Highsmith is often seeing single blockers on his side.
“I’ve been dealing with it for a couple of years,” said Watt, who is officially listed as questionable for the Falcons game with a rib injury. “It’s just something I have to get used to. It’s never fun to get the rib shots, but it’s something I have to deal with. I’m always going to be as aware as possible so I can affect the game. If I can’t get there, I’m going to try to get in a throwing lane or punch out the football. That’s the culture we built as a defense. It doesn’t matter how the plays are made. It doesn’t matter who is making them. But we all have to try to create splash.”
A few years ago, coach Mike Tomlin spent part of his offseason studying how opposing offenses treat elite edge rushers. He wanted to illustrate to Watt how much more difficult his job was going to get after he established himself as one of the league’s top pass rushers.
“He’s going to find ways to be disruptive whether they put two people on him or whether they hold him or what have you,” Tomlin said. “I think that’s what elite guys do. I did an offseason study a number of years ago as he was moving into that elite status in an effort to have clear conversations with him. I put Von Miller’s career sacks on a reel. I put some elite guys’ career sacks on a reel. All of their reels worked through chips and double teams and tight end body positions and so forth. Top notch guys, they deal with a lot of things ... schematics, multiple people holding, and they’re still top-notch guys. I know that T.J. embraces that component of being him. When we know that those things occur, that creates pure one-on-one opportunity for others, and everyone eats because of it.”
As for his sack numbers, Watt said he’s only concerned with one statistic:
“As long as we win games, I really don’t give a [crap].”
NOTES: Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Running back Jaylen Warren is questionable with a hamstring injury. Running back Najee Harris, who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with an abdomen injury, practiced Friday and does not have an injury designation for the game.