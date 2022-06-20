Chase Claypool sounds pretty confident that 2022 will be his year.
The Steelers receiver entering his third NFL season appeared on the I Am Athlete podcast hosted by former NFL standouts Brandon Marshall, Adam “Pacman” Jones and LeSean “Shady’ McCoy on Monday and delivered some lofty answers about how he views himself in comparison to his NFL peers.
“Just like you said, understanding I’m not normal, I feel that way when I’m on the field,” Claypool said when asked about expectations for himself in the coming year. “I know for a fact I’m not like the rest of the guys in the NFL. I know I’m a top-five receiver. I know I’m a top-three receiver.
“When I’m working, I’m like, ‘I’m a dog.’ I’m going to dog people lined up across from me, too. And I’ve just got to bring that confidence and I’ve got to bring that spirit. And I’ve just got to show the people. It’s going to happen. And we’re going to rewind this and we’re going to see this clip in a little bit and they’re gonna be like, ‘Damn!’”
Then when asked by McCoy for numbers he expects to put up, Claypool responded by saying 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Bold claims for a guy whose numbers have not come close to that stratosphere yet. Though he came on strong as a rookie with 873 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020, he failed to build on this foundation this past season by going for fewer yards (860) and scores (two).
But lest you think Claypool was baselessly declaring himself one of the NFL’s best, he did acknowledge leaving plays on the field during Ben Roethlisberger’s final year at quarterback. And he feels lessons learned will be the foundation of future success.
“My second year, I was a better football player than I was my first year,” he said. “The plays just didn’t work out. Some of the plays didn’t go my way. I didn’t make some plays I need to make. But as a football player — understanding the game, knowing what to do, knowing where to be — I was better. So I’m going to be better this year.”
Earlier in the interview, Claypool defended his and his teammates’ posting of TikTok dancing videos, particularly during the 2020 season that ended with five losses in the Steelers’ last six games following an 11-0 start.
The hosts — particularly Marshall — wondered aloud whether the constant stream of posts was a distraction that led to the collapse. But Claypool stuck to his guns in arguing that it wasn’t. He blamed the media instead.
“Everyone here knows the media needs to sell,” Claypool said. “They need clicks, and the good don’t sell. ...
“It isn’t a distraction. Let me tell you, in the locker room, there will be people hopping in. ‘Let’s do this. Let’s make this.’ It’s not a distraction. We’re just having a good time. We’re humans, too. It’s just perceived as a distraction. If I make a TikTok, it’s not a distraction. But if we lose that game, that TikTok is part of the reason that we lost. Which don’t make sense.”
That answer earned some skeptical pushback from Marshall and Jones, who both called dances on opponents’ logos “disrespectful” and argued that it doesn’t square with their view of the culture of football.
Claypool, however, was quick to point out that he did not post anything of the sort. Former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster, rather, was the one who made the offending posts.
Later on, the receiver also opened up about the passing of teammate Dwayne Haskins, whom Claypool was training with at the time of his untimely death in an auto accident along a Florida highway back in April.
Claypool was memorably shaken up about the incident at the time, posting a video of him crying and telling Haskins that he loved him.
In the interview, he told Jones, Marshall and McCoy the reason was that he felt he could have intervened to prevent the incident.
“I feel like I failed him,” Claypool said. “I feel like I could have changed the outcome. That’s why it feels so heavy. And I was close. I was a minute away from stopping, essentially. From changing the outcome.
“But you can’t really beat yourself up on that. But it’s tough when you know, damn, if I was a minute quicker ... because I went back to grab him, and he wasn’t there no more. I missed him by like a minute. I was gone for a minute. Came right back.”