Calvin Austin checked off one box last weekend in his return from a lost rookie season when he made his NFL preseason debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers and caught a 67-yard touchdown pass in a 27-17 victory at Tampa Bay.
The next order of business for Austin will take place Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium.
“Another place I’d never been (as a player),” Austin said. “Just being at home and taking it all in.”
The importance of Austin’s accomplishments in the preseason opener can’t be understated for the 5-foot-8, 162-pound wide receiver, who injured his foot during training camp last year and spent the year on injured reserve.
“It was important for me to have that Steelers uniform on and go out and compete,” said Austin, who also gained 23 yards on two jets sweeps. “Just doing that was enough. This is just the beginning. That’s behind us now. We have to move on.”
While Austin didn’t have any expectations of scoring a touchdown — let alone one on a deep pass from Mason Rudolph — his father apparently knew one was coming. He predicted as much to his son.
“He told me before the game, ‘When you score, keep the ball,’ “ Austin said.
Not if he scored. When.
“It was just cool because he has a tremendous amount of confidence in me,” Austin said. “He always has.”
Austin didn’t disagree with his father’s prognostication.
“I just said, ‘Yes, sir,’ and believed him.”
And so it was that after crossing into the end zone, Austin knew who would be the recipient of his first touchdown ball. He headed for the section where his father was sitting and handed it off.
Austin admitted to not knowing beforehand where his father would be seated.
“He definitely made it known during the game,” Austin said. “I could hear him.”
Note: Starting left guard Isaac Seumalo did not take part in team drills at practice Thursday.
Coach Mike Tomlin did not address reporters after practice to provide an explanation, but it was likely a mere veteran’s day off.