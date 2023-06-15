Every day after practice this spring, the Steelers offensive line stayed on the field for some extra work. And it was not just the rookies and other young players who were putting in the time. It also was the veterans who were doing everything they could to get rookie first-round pick Broderick Jones ready for his first NFL season.
“The thing that he has going for him is he has a good group of guys in Dan Moore and Chuks [Okorafor] and the other guys who stay after and help him,” offensive line coach Pat Meyer said this week. “That’s what good rooms do. They help each other. Regardless of whether they’re competing against each other, good rooms and good lines help each other because, inevitably, whether he takes someone’s job or doesn’t, our job as an offensive unit is to get better and play the best five we can.”
In essence, Moore, the starter at left tackle the past two seasons, is being asked to groom his eventual replacement. That’s the reality after the Steelers traded up in the first round to obtain Jones with the No. 14 overall pick in the draft.
Sooner or later, Jones will be the starter, but Meyer wasn’t in a hurry to hand Jones the job in the team’s mandatory minicamp this week. The Steelers want Jones to earn it, and the only way he can do that is by competing in training camp when there are live practices in pads.
When Meyer was an assistant offensive line coach with the Bears in 2013, guard Kyle Long was selected with the No. 20 overall pick in the draft. The Bears inserted him as the starter for the first preseason game, and he started all 16 games during the regular season.
“But everyone is different,” Meyer said. “It’s a different position. It’s a different time. The game is a little different now. The way it is similar is the work, the repetition, understanding the scheme, the proper footwork. ... Anytime you’re getting anyone ready, whether it’s a first-rounder or a seventh-rounder, it’s just reps, reps, reps — quality reps that will help them become the player we need them to become.”
Meyer didn’t give any hints on the plan for Jones later in the summer once the team reports to Saint Vincent College for training camp that begins July 26, but there are plenty of good reasons to bring him along slowly.
Jones just turned 22 last month after entering the draft following his redshirt sophomore season. He started just 19 games at the University of Georgia, where his freshman season was interrupted by COVID-19. He and many other players lost valuable development time during that period.
On top of that, Jones is learning a new playbook and a different way to play his position as Meyer familiarizes him with his techniques.
But at some point, the Steelers are going to have to make the decision on when the right time is to start him. There is only so much Jones can learn in practice and the film room. Eventually, he’s going to have to learn from first-hand NFL experiences.
“He has all the tools,” Meyer said. “The thing is he wants to be great. He has the attitude to do that. When the time comes, he’s going to be in there.”
What does Jones have to do to earn the job this summer?
“Keep his head down, keep working at it, keep studying film, keep watching guys like him that he wants to emulate and just keep grinding day in and day out,” Meyer said. “Anytime you have a rookie, the learning curve is big. It’s the volume of plays we have. It’s the different techniques we have and the different calls.
“Obviously, the talent across the line is different, the speed of the game. There are a lot of factors in it. You take it day by day. That’s what you try to do. We try to get better and keep chopping wood every day. Don’t ever take a step back and just take a step forward every day.”