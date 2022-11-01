PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are trading receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second-round draft pick.
Claypool, the No. 49 overall selection in the 2020 draft, had been the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks. Bears general manager Ryan Poles called Steelers general manager Omar Khan Tuesday morning, and the trade came together quickly.
Claypool burst into the scene as a rookie, but he’s been a disappointment since then. He had just 32 catches for 311 yards and one touchdown through the first eight games of the season.
Claypool had 62 catches for 873 yards and scored 11 touchdowns as a rookie, but he’s never come close to duplicating those statistics.
The Steelers’ top two receivers are Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. Steven Sims and Gunner Olszewski might now have expanded roles. The Steelers also have Cody White on the practice squad.
Corner help acquired
The Steelers are also finalizing a trade for Washington cornerback William Jackson III, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He reports the deal involves a conditional sixth-round pick in 2025 being swapped for a conditional seventh-round choice in 2025.
Jackson, a first-round pick of the Bengals in 2016, has five career interceptions, with none so far this season.