Like several other NFL teams, the Steelers plan to install a museum in Heinz Field to commemorate players, coaches and contributors to the franchise throughout its history.
The new museum will be part of the Hall of Honor, which was established in 2017, and will be open for this upcoming regular season, the team announced Wednesday morning. Further details will be provided in the summer, per the team.
“We are extremely excited about the opening of the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum this Fall,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement.
“This will provide our fans the opportunity to not only learn more about the Hall of Honor inductees, but also about the history of the team with many great videos, pictures and displays that highlight great moments and players in Steelers history. We have the best fans in the world, and we know they will enjoy this interactive museum upon its opening later this Fall.”
The museum will be near Gate B above the team’s new pro shop, opened in 2020. Some of the league’s other prominent franchises, including the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, have similar museums inside or near their stadiums.