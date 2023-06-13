Despite the injury that forced T.J. Watt to miss half the season, the Steelers still managed to finish the 2022 season as a top-10 defense in points allowed and rushing yards allowed. It was an impressive second-half run for defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, who orchestrated a unit that held seven of its final eight opponents to 17 points or fewer.
In the free agency era of the NFL, things can change quickly, and Austin is busy this spring getting to know a number of new players who will have prominent roles on his defense.
The Steelers could have as many as seven new starters on defense, and at the very least, they’ll have five with the departures of inside linebackers Myles Jack and Devin Bush, cornerbacks Cam Sutton and Arthur Maulet and safety Terrell Edmunds. Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan and either Keanu Neal or Damontae Kazee are poised to take over in their spots. There also is the possibility that rookies Joey Porter Jr. and Keeanu Benton could earn starting jobs before the season begins.
No coach ever wants to break in that many new starters, but Austin has been in this position before. When he was the secondary coach for Seattle, the Seahawks broke in nine new starters over a two-year span in 2004 and 2005. The Seahawks represented the NFC in Super Bowl XL against the Steelers following the 2005 season.
“I think the thing that’s key is you have guys who love football and they figure out how to work together,” Austin said. “I don’t think there is a magic formula. It’s just a matter of guys getting to work and understanding each other. In the end, it’s football. We can’t make it more than it is.
“These guys have done it for a long time, and most of them have done it at a pretty high level. So I don’t worry about it. For me, it’s to get to know them and them to get to know us. Once you get comfortable that way, it will allow you to develop and grow as a player.”
Austin isn’t panicking, and one reason was the attendance at the voluntary OTA sessions. Tuesday was the first day of mandatory minicamp, but Austin had three consecutive weeks with almost full participation from veterans and rookies when the groundwork was laid for next month’s training camp.
“It means a lot,” Austin said. “When you get into situations like this, when you’re in the unknown, how you make it better is you have to be here. I got a chance to build relationships with them. They know me and they know the other guys.
“The guys that we’ve added seem to be pretty smart football players, which helps. They’re good communicators with the other veterans and the other guys in the room to try to smooth it over. ‘How do we do things here?’ You have to try to meld different things, so it’s been really smooth that way.”
For Austin, the big personnel decisions that lie ahead for him are when Porter and Benton will break into the starting lineup. Both were second-round picks in April — Porter No. 32 overall and Benton No. 49 — and expectations are they will take over as starters at some point during the season.
In 2003, Austin’s first year in the NFL, the Seahawks drafted cornerback Marcus Trufant with the No. 11 overall pick. Trufant was inserted as the starter for the regular-season opener. A few years later, when Austin was the secondary coach for Arizona in 2008, the Cardinals selected Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie with the No. 16 overall pick in the first round. He was inserted as the starter six games into the season.
“Having had to play a young corner before, what I look for is competitiveness and whether he’s playing with confidence,” Austin said. “But I also always look for his understanding of his role. Does he understand why he’s in this role right now? If he understands that, you look toward how he is playing that role. Sometimes guys can understand it but not play it well. You look at those two things.
“And then, there is usually a moment when you’re ready to throw him in and understand you’re going to take some lumps with him. I don’t know when Joey’s time is going to be, but when it comes, I think we’ll know.”
In the case of Rodgers-Cromartie, he intercepted four passes and returned one for a touchdown in his rookie season, which culminated with an appearance against the Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII. By the end of the 2009 season, he was voted to the Pro Bowl.