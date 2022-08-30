The Steelers have made one trade to improve their depth at outside linebacker and are exploring more potential moves to strengthen other areas of weakness but apparently are not going to involve quarterback Mason Rudolph in any potential trade possibilities.
A team source told the Post-Gazette the Steelers expect to keep Rudolph as one of the three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster and not trade him.
On the day they had to trim their roster to the mandated 53 players, the Steelers swapped sixth- and seventh-round draft choices in 2023 with the Denver Broncos to acquire outside linebacker Malik Reed, 26, who started 34 games and registered 15 sacks the past three seasons.
Reed (6-foot-2, 235 pounds), an undrafted rookie in 2019 who will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2022 season, is the type of proven player the Steelers were seeking to back up T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.
“He provides good quality depth,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “He brings the type of experience that’s helpful to us. We’re excited to have him.”
The decision to keep Rudolph raises several questions about how Tomlin will handle his quarterbacks. What is the pecking order? Who gets the second-team reps in practice? How will they be utilized on game day? He has refused to disclose who the starter will be Sept. 11 in Cincinnati, though it is a foregone conclusion it will be Mitch Trubisky.
“Who’s to say it’s not settled?” Tomlin said. “I’m just not making any announcements. It’s not on our agenda to make any announcement to feed the beast. We don’t care about the beast.”
It is likely the Steelers do not want a repeat of what happened in 2019 when they traded No. 3 quarterback Josh Dobbs at the end of training camp and saw Ben Roethlisberger sustain a season-ending injury in Week 2 of the regular season.
That forced them to rely on Rudolph, who had never taken a snap in an NFL game at that point, and Devlin “Duck” Hodges, an undrafted rookie who made the team through a tryout.
Because of that, the Steelers traded a future No. 1 pick to the Miami Dolphins to acquire safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, believing they had to strengthen their defense to make up for the inexperience at quarterback.
Also, keeping Rudolph, a five-year veteran, along with Trubisky and Pickett does not stress the team’s salary cap. The three quarterbacks count a combined $10.2 million against the cap in 2022, which is just slightly less than what Roethlisberger still counts this season ($10.3 million) despite his retirement.
Offensive coordinator Matt Canada said the good news is Rudolph, Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett all played well in the preseason. The three quarterbacks did not throw an interception and combined to have a 112.71 passer rating in three games.
“I think, coming out of camp and preseason, to have all three of those guys play at the level they played at, both in camp and in games, we’re very pleased with the way they worked and happy with the way they competed with each other,” Canada said.
The Steelers are looking at other potential trade opportunities, though it is unclear what areas they are discussing with other teams.
Outside linebacker, where the Steelers have been rotating players, was addressed with the trade for Reed, who can play both sides. They cut two of the players who auditioned at outside linebacker on Tuesday — Delontae Scott and Hamilcar Rashed.
“I like his motor,” Tomlin said of Reed. “He appears to be an attention-to-detail guy. He plays bigger than his measurables. He’s capable of rushing from both sides. There’s a lot that’s attractive about his game.”