Even with Kenny Pickett maintaining a firm hold on the starting quarterback job, Mitch Trubisky might yet be able to help the Steelers in the second half of the season. He’s certainly trying this week, but it has nothing to do with mentoring Pickett or staying ready as the No. 2 passer.
The guy who was brought in to replace No. 7, Ben Roethlisberger, gets to be No. 7 on the practice field. Trubisky is playing the role of Taysom Hill, a one-of-one player in today’s NFL whom the Saints list as a tight end but once referred to as an “offensive weapon” because of his skill set.
“He’s a tight end, he’s a receiver, he’s a quarterback. He kind of does it all, and he does well,” Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said Thursday. “The guy is explosive. He can throw it. He presents a lot of unique challenges when he’s on the field, and basically, where’s he gonna be, what’s he gonna do? That’s something that’s really had us working overtime, trying to figure that out and put our guys in the best position to defend him when he does show up on the field.”
Austin added that you “do the best you can with the guys you have” to simulate Hill on the scout team, “but the guys won’t really feel it until they see him on Sunday.”
Physically, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Trubisky is almost a carbon copy of Hill, listed at 6-2, 221. But Hill ran a 4.44 40-yard dash in 2017 coming out of BYU, where he was one of the most productive quarterbacks in college football when healthy.
Staying healthy wasn’t easy for Hill, given the physical running style that helped him rush for 1,344 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2013. He also threw for nearly 3,000 yards that year and was prolific again as a senior, but as a 27-year-old rookie, he went undrafted in 2017.
Now 32, Hill continues to be a part-time contributor to the Saints offense, and his 25% snap share is actually down from 2020 (44%) and 2021 (56%) when he played more under center. Hill even started nine games at quarterback in those years but has become more of a rushing specialist now. He has just 101 yards and a touchdown on 7-of-9 passing this season.
“All he runs is Wildcat, just like college,” Steelers slot cornerback Arthur Maulet said with a grin. “He throws a little seam ball — obviously, he’s a good Wildcat guy — but we’ve just got to smash the run. It’s that simple with him. They don’t do a lot of stuff with him.”
If Hill had the arm talent of Trubisky, he’d be more than just a gadget player. But if Trubisky had the all-around athleticism of Hill, it’d be easier for the Steelers to prepare this week.
A couple defensive players talked about the usage of Trubisky in practice, though to Austin’s point, they weren’t necessarily considering it a great representation of what they’ll face Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.
“We got Mitch in there as Taysom,” Maulet said with a chuckle. “He didn’t catch any balls. He tried to get one. He literally had it in his hands and we knocked it out. But obviously, he’s a little athletic, right?”
Inside linebacker Myles Jack was watching from the sideline Wednesday as he was held out with a knee injury, but he agreed with Maulet that shutting down Trubisky’s route running isn’t as important as limiting him on the ground. Hill has just three receptions this season and has caught 37 in his NFL career, versus an 8.6 yards-per-carry average as a rusher.
“I don’t think he’s caught anything,” Jack said of Trubisky. “I think he’s had one or two 5-plus yard carries, but we’ve been getting Mitch. He’s definitely giving us a hell of a look. Nobody can recreate what Taysom Hill does. He’s a one-of-a-kind player. But absolutely, [Mitch] can play with the read-option, do that type of thing. That’s right up his alley.”
The Steelers must close all alleys for Hill, who ran wild for 112 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries in a 39-32 win against Seattle in Week 5. He also threw a touchdown in that one, but he has cooled off considerably since then, and the Ravens limited him to just one carry for 6 yards and one completion for 13 in their win Monday night in New Orleans.
According to inside linebacker Robert Spillane, Hill could pop up anywhere, anytime — slot, H-back, first down, second down, third down — and identifying him will be crucial.
Hardly any Steelers defender can think of matching up with a player as versatile as Hill. As an edge rusher, Alex Highsmith knows it brings opportunity for tackles, but also potential for trickery.
“If he’s in the game, you have to know that something’s up,” Highsmith said. “He’s very unique with what he does. We know he likes to run the ball a lot, but we also know a lot of it is to the outside and we can be able to make some plays. We’ve just got to be physical.”
As long as they don’t get too rough with Trubisky, of course.
Injury report
Kicker Chris Boswell (groin), inside linebacker Myles Jack (knee) and cornerbacks William Jackson (back) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) remained out for Thursday’s practice. Outside linebacker Malik Reed was excused for personal reasons while defensive lineman Cam Heyward was given a rest day.
On the bright side, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee) was a full participant. The Steelers do not need to detail the status of T.J. Watt, who technically remains on injured reserve.