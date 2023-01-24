The Steelers have made several interesting signings for their offseason roster in recent weeks, but Tuesday’s might be the most intriguing.
Outside linebacker Quincy Roche, a 2021 sixth-round pick of the Steelers, has agreed to a reserve/futures contract to return to Pittsburgh. Roche’s agent Damarius Bilbo confirmed a report by the New York Daily News.
After spending the past two seasons with the Giants, Roche is going to try to win a job back with the organization that drafted him. He didn’t make the team out of training camp as a rookie, with the Steelers instead opting for the special teams prowess of fellow outside linebacker Jamir Jones.
The Giants them claimed Roche on waivers, preventing the Steelers from sneaking him onto their practice squad for further development.
Roche, who played in college at Temple, then Miami, saw action in 14 games last season for the Giants but only three this past season.
He started three games as a rookie and had 2.5 sacks, though the Giants brought in a new regime in 2022 and used the fifth overall pick on pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, squeezing Roche out of a roster spot.
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Roche spent all but three games on the Giants practice squad. In the 2021 preseason with the Steelers, he had 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and a tackle for loss. These January contracts are for players who ended the season on practice squads, allowing teams to fill their offseason rosters, but bringing back Roche could give the Steelers a chance to see what kind of progress he made with the Giants.
The Steelers figure to stage an open competition for their No. 3 outside linebacker behind starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.
Jones and Malik Reed, both of whom filled that role at times this season, are free agents. Reed is an unrestricted free agent while Jones is an exclusive rights free agent, which makes the latter much more likely to return.
Two weeks ago, the Steelers signed safety Kenny Robinson, a Wilkinsburg native who starred at West Virginia, to a futures contract. Monday they announced the signing of speedy wide receiver and special teamer Dan Chisena, who began his Penn State career as a walk-on before earning a scholarship.