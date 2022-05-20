Defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal became the latest Pittsburgh Steelers draft pick to sign his four-year rookie contract.
Leal, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive end from Texas A&M, signed his contract Friday, the team announced. He was the team’s third-round pick, the 84th overall selection.
The four-year deal has a slot value of approximately $5.2 million. His cap hit will be about $943,000 in 2021.
Leal was a first-team All-American in 2021 when he finished tied for fifth in the SEC with 8 1/2 sacks and tied for ninth with 12 1/2 tackles for loss.
In three seasons, during which he started 29 games, Leal had 13 sacks, 25 tackles for loss and six pass breakups.
With Leal under contract, the Steelers need to sign first-round pick Kenny Pickett and fourth-rounder Calvin Austin III in order to have all seven selections signed.
Organized team activities for the Steelers begin Tuesday at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.