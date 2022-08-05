Like everyone else associated with the Pittsburgh Steelers defense, Karl Dunbar wanted to see Stephon Tuitt return for one more season.
The veteran defensive line coach, though, likes the backup plan the organization hatched when Tuitt retired June 1. Little more than three weeks later, the Steelers found a replacement in former Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Larry Ogunjobi.
Although the Steelers lost a seven-year veteran in Tuitt, they added a player entering his sixth year in the NFL who is battled tested in AFC North competition.
“You like the veteran presence because he’s been in games,” Dunbar said. “Unfortunately, we got him the way we did, but I’m glad we have him.”
Tuitt produced his best NFL season in 2020 — he recorded 11 of his career 34 1/2 sacks that year — before he sat out last season following the tragic death of his younger brother in a hit-and-run incident.
Ogunjobi, 28, is flourishing at the midpoint of his career, too. In 2021, he totaled seven of his career 21 1/2 sacks in his lone season with the Bengals.
“Anytime we add a player, especially of his caliber, I’m excited,” outside linebacker T.J. Watt said.
Had Ogunjobi not injured his ankle in a wild-card playoff game in January, he wouldn’t be spending training camp with the Steelers. The injury required surgery, and the recovery time cost Ogunjobi a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Chicago Bears in free agency.
Ogunjobi couldn’t pass the Bears’ physical, and he waited more than three months before the Steelers offered him a one-year, $8 million contract.
As for the process that led Ogunjobi to his third AFC North team in as many years, he smiled and said: “God doesn’t make mistakes, and he has a funny sense of humor.”
Although the Steelers have given Ogunjobi a clean bill of health, he sat out team portions of the first eight practices of training camp.
“They are easing me in,” Ogunjobi said. “The biggest thing is to be ready in September.”
When he returns, Ogunjobi will slide into Tuitt’s familiar spot on the defensive line. Without Tuitt for the entire season and nose tackle Tyson Alualu for all but six quarters, the Steelers finished last in the NFL in stopping the run.
The addition of Ogunjobi, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, was designed so the Steelers wouldn’t endure a repeat performance.
“He’s a strong young man who is good at stopping the run,” Dunbar said. “You look at his body type with the big hips, thick ankles and strong hands. As a D-line coach, that is what you like to have.”
As evidenced last season, Ogunjobi also has developed into a capable pass rusher. In that way, he will fit in on a defense that has led the NFL in sacks in each of the past five seasons.
“I think he’s a strong force at the point of attack, and the sucker can rush the passer,” Dunbar said. “Sometimes it’s going to take two guys to block him. That’s always a good thing with T.J. next to him or Alex (Highsmith), players who are going to demand that guys block them.”
Ogunjobi said he also can fill in at nose tackle in the event Alualu, who began the season on the physically unable to perform list, isn’t ready for the start of the season.
“I’ll be able to move around. I don’t have a preference,” Ogunjobi said. “I want to play the 4-(technique), but whatever the teams needs me to do, I can do. We’re here to be ballplayers. You can affect the quarterback, you can affect the ball carrier at any position if you play it right. I’m just excited for the opportunity.”
Even if it came about as a result of Tuitt’s retirement.
Although they never were teammates, Ogunjobi and Tuitt were contemporaries on division rivals.
“He played the game fast and physical,” Ogunjobi said. “He was around the ball and always found a way to make plays. I feel like that fits my nature as well, being able to get up the field and make plays, disrupt the quarterback.
“I feel like we’re similar in that aspect. I was sad to see him leave, though.”