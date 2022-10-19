Trying to defend the speed and big-play ability of the Miami Dolphins receivers is like running with the bulls in Pamplona. If you don’t move fast enough, there’s a good chance of being gouged.
Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been doing that to defenses this season. And it will be up to safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who makes his return to Miami for the first time since he was traded, to slow them down.
“You’ve got to be razor sharp,” Fitzpatrick said.
He forgot lightning fast.
The Dolphins went out in the offseason and acquired Hill, the fastest man in football, from the Kansas City Chiefs. All he has done is stretch defenses like salt-water taffy and lead the NFL in a number of big-play categories.
They have paired him with Waddle, a first-round draft choice in 2021 who has more catches of 40-plus yards than any receiver in the league.
Two weeks after the Steelers allowed six completions of at least 20 yards, including three of more than 40 yards in Buffalo, they will be facing an offense that produces more big plays than a Broadway playwright.
“Tyreek is a vertical threat. ... Waddle is a vertical threat. ... (Mike) Gesicki at tight end is a vertical threat,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “They’ve got some talented eligibles that we have to work to minimize. They stretch the field vertically. They do so very well. Their play-action pass game is awesome.”
Despite playing with a depleted secondary that included the absence of Fitzpatrick, the Steelers allowed just three completions of at least 20 yards — none longer than 28 yards — against Tampa Bay and Tom Brady. But the Buccaneers do not have the same outside speed as the Dolphins, certainly nobody who can run like Hill.
After sending five draft picks to the Chiefs, including first- and second-rounders this season, to get him, Hill has made an instant splash with the Dolphins. He is first in the AFC with 50 catches, first in the NFL with 701 receiving yards, tied for first with 11 receptions of at least 20 yards, and tied for second with three catches of at least 40 yards. He is also first in the AFC in targets (65).
And that despite opposing defenses trying just about everything short of a fishing net to contain him.
Asked how a defensive back tries to cover Hill, Fitzpatrick said, “You just try to run as fast as you can. That’s it.”
That has not been so easy for Fitzpatrick the past couple weeks. After injuring his knee in a Week 4 game against the Jets, he appeared to be slowed enough in Buffalo that he got beat and outfought for the ball on a 62-yard touchdown to receiver Gabe Davis. And he did not play against the Buccaneers.
But Fitzpatrick said his knee is good and expects to play against his former team, which drafted him 11th overall in 2018. He also expects to run fast.
And it’s not just Hill.
Waddle, the sixth overall pick in 2021, leads the league with four catches of at least 40 yards and is tied for third with eight catches of 20-plus yards. The duo had helped Tua Tagovailoa turn into the modern-day version of the Mad Bomber.
“They went out and acquired a lot of speed,” Fitzpatrick said. “(Tagovailoa) gets the ball to them in different ways, whether handing off or throwing it. He gets it to his playmakers.”
Fitzpatrick is eager to return to Miami, where he still makes his offseason home. Since he was traded in Week 3 of the 2019 season to the Steelers, he has developed into a big-play, All-Pro free safety who was an instant sensation when he arrived.
In 18 starts with the Dolphins, he had one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and nine passes defensed.
In 51 starts with the Steelers, he has 14 interceptions (three for touchdowns), three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown) and 31 passes defensed.
In his first seven games after being acquired for a 2020 first-round choice, Fitzpatrick had five interceptions, returned one for a touchdown and also returned a fumble for a touchdown. Fitzpatrick said he didn’t know the playbook back then and was given the freedom by Tomlin to sit back there and “go up and get the ball.”
And he did.
He has been having the same type of season in 2022, with three interceptions and a touchdown return in the first five games.
“I’m a lot different player; I’m a lot more mature in my game,” Fitzpatrick said. “I feel like I’m better athletically. The combination of that allows me to be the player I am today.”