A lot of rookies will give you the conservative answer, tell you what they’re supposed to say during this portion of the NFL offseason.
But not Alfonzo Graham.
“I definitely manifest and visualize me running in touchdowns in preseason,” Graham said last week as the Steelers finished their final full-team workouts until training camp. “Just being that underdog that everybody talks about and is shocked and surprised about.”
If anyone on the 90-man roster can confidently try to speak that into existence, it might be Graham. He wasn’t supposed to be here, anyway. He wasn’t supposed to be going through OTAs and minicamp, taking handoffs from Kenny Pickett or running drills alongside Najee Harris.
Graham, listed as a 5-foot-9, 180-pound running back on the Steelers’ website, was one of 33 players invited to try out at the team’s rookie minicamp in early May. Only two were offered contracts: rookie outside linebacker Toby Ndukwe and Graham, who also went undrafted.
“He’s explosive. He can get to speed quick. He’s smart. He’s got a skill set in terms of a receiver,” said Steelers running backs coach Eddie Faulkner. “He’s got a lot to learn, but that guy gets better every single day.”
To Faulkner’s point, Graham was productive last year as a senior at Morgan State, an FCS program that plays in the MEAC. He ran for 1,150 yards on 196 carries with eight touchdowns in 11 games. But he wasn’t used much as a receiver, catching only 14 passes for 85 yards and another score.
Starring for a team that was just 4-7 at that level, Graham was fairly far off the draft radar. To illustrate how much of an unknown he was, take for instance The Athletic’s annual draft guide. A comprehensive source of prospect information, 138 running backs are listed, including one who’s not even 5-foot-4. Graham’s name didn’t even make that database. Now he has Mike Tomlin evaluating him on a daily basis.
“I’m not really surprised,” Graham said of having so little NFL buzz, with a smirk. “I had it in my mind I was going to go undrafted from the situation I was in. I just needed a shot. This organization gave me a shot. The draft, I ain’t even really into that. ‘Coach T’ always tells us it doesn’t matter by what means you got here.”
So, what did Graham show the Steelers to convince them to sign him after the tryout? For one, his burst as a ball carrier. But you’d think any scout who knows what they’re doing could see that on tape. And Omar Khan was in attendance at the HBCU combine in February in his hometown New Orleans, the only current general manager to make that trip to see some less-heralded players from those smaller schools.
“Just being able to come in and adapt to the playbook quickly in three days, show my knowledge of football, the way I move around and catch the ball out of the backfield,” Graham said of his three-day audition. “Things that did show up on film, but for them to see it in-person, see how I move, it drew their attention.”
The Steelers have had success stories in recent years who can inspire Graham. Devlin “Duck” Hodges initially caught their eye as a tryout guy in 2019. And at running back, in particular, Jaylen Warren made the 53-man roster out of training camp despite going undrafted.
Graham already is hitting it off with Warren, who has had a similar journey. Before being looked over in the draft, both were undersized backs at the junior college level once upon a time.
“We’re a different breed,” said Graham, a Baltimore native. “That’s a whole different situation. A lot of people can’t last being a JUCO product. I just shout out Jaylen a lot. He impacts me. He doesn’t even know. Just the fact that he went through the same road, and for him to come in last year and make a name for himself and keep it going, it just gives me more motivation to come in and do the same thing.”
Warren did his best work in training camp and the exhibition games, in which he led all Steelers running backs with 102 yards from scrimmage. He ran hard, provided a reliable safety valve out of the backfield and blocked — then did the exact same things as the backup to Harris in the regular season.
Faulkner agreed that Warren is proof you can find useful running backs without using a draft pick. He just doesn’t want to take it for granted with Graham or anyone else this year.
“I think so, but let’s be honest, I don’t think that happens a whole lot,” Faulkner said. “What I didn’t know about Jaylen was his ability as a pass protector. From Game 1, he was doing that at a very high level, and he’s been that way the whole time. I think that’s rare. A lot of times, guys take more development than that. I think he is an outlier. I think he’s special in that regard. But it did definitely show you there’s diamonds in the rough like that, and we do a good job trying to get those guys in here and see what they can bring to the table.”
With Graham, Faulkner’s at least willing to say “we might have something here” and that he’s “really excited to get him to Latrobe.” If Graham can bounce off tackles in the run game or spring some big returns on special teams, he’ll have a chance to be that annual preseason darling.
And with his humble beginnings, he’d be an easy Steeler for fans to root for. The No. 3 spot in the backfield is up for grabs, though Anthony McFarland likely has the inside track. Jason Huntley is another speedster who was kept from last year’s practice squad and the Steelers also signed another undrafted rookie, Darius Hagans, during OTAs.
But Graham is OK with facing long odds. Actually, he seems to prefer that.
“One thing I always live by is underdogs turn into legends,” Graham said. “It’s the ones you sleep on the most. You never know how they’re coming.”