In some ways, Steven Sims has had a charmed start to his tenure as the Steelers’ top return man. In other ways, it’s been cursed.
Two weeks in a row, Sims has been picked by coach Mike Tomlin to replace Gunner Olszewski on punt and kickoff returns. Two weeks in a row, Sims has sustained injuries limiting his availability.
Sims showed flashes of being a game changer when healthy, with an 89-yard kickoff return to start the second half in Sunday’s upset of the Buccaneers, followed by a 24-yard punt return that had defenders flailing and failing to bring him down.
But it was on that long one that Sims tweaked a hamstring. Sims actually covered 101.9 yards on that run and hit a top speed of 20.84 mph, the second-fastest a Steelers player has been clocked with the ball in his hands this season and second-fastest by any player returning a kickoff, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.
“I was rolling, but had a little issue with the hammy — one of my wheels,” Sims said with a smile. “I’ll be all right, though.”
Just not necessarily for this week. Sims didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday but isn’t ruling himself out for Friday. Coach Mike Tomlin usually likes to see players practice in at least a limited fashion throughout the week, and when he mentioned Sims dealing with an injury Tuesday, he didn’t indicate that Sims was in danger of missing the Dolphins game.
Sims himself called it a “day-by-day” issue and might try to test it out more to see if he can play at Miami.
“I might move around a little bit [Friday], see how I feel, but I’m just nervous about re-aggravating that,” Sims said. “That’s the only thing. I don’t want to re-aggravate it and set my time back even more when it’s minor right now.”
Indeed, it appears that Sims could be a contributor all season if he eludes tacklers the way he did against Tampa Bay. But if not, Olszewski could get a second chance after fumbles against the Patriots and Jets got him benched. Of course, the very next week at Buffalo, Sims took a football to the face during warmups and was unable to field the first kickoff of the game because of an eye injury.
Kazee on the mend
The Steelers announced that defensive back Damontae Kazee returned to practice Thursday after being placed on injured reserve to start the season. They now have a 21-day window to active him to the 53-man roster. If they don’t, he’ll be ineligible to return this season
It would be a surprise if Kazee doesn’t return, given that he was a piece of the first-team offense throughout training camp and preseason until his left wrist injury that required surgery. The Steelers thought enough of him to carry him to the active roster on cut-down day.
Kazee also was suspended by the NFL while on injured reserve, but that ban is up and he’s been back around the team. Look for Tomlin and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin to use him in some three-safety sub-packages with Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick once he’s healthy. He’ll just need to be reintegrated into the starting defense the next few weeks in practice.
‘Ultimate pro’
As the Steelers continue to formulate a game plan for Kenny Pickett, with all indications that their rookie quarterback will be good to go after passing through concussion protocol, it sounds as if they can rest easy knowing that veteran backup Mitch Trubisky is doing what’s necessary in order to be ready otherwise.
“I think he’s been an ultimate pro through the whole deal,” offensive coordinator Matt Canada said before practice Thursday. “He’s working extremely hard. His performance [last Sunday] shows he was ready to play.”
Canada was impressed that Trubisky knew exactly what to do when he came into the game — where the ball needed to go, protections he needed to change, checks he needed to make at the line pre-snap.