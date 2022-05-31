For years, the Steelers could boast receiver rooms with talent, depth and experience. But after three of their top five receivers signed elsewhere as free agents over the offseason, their depth and experience took a big hit.
The most experienced player is Diontae Johnson, who at 25 is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Everyone else is 25 or younger as well, including rookies George Pickens and Calvin Austin III.
Long gone are the halcyon days of 2018, when the Steelers had Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Vance McDonald at tight end along with veteran role players Justin Hunter, Darrius Heyward-Bey and Eli Rogers. Smith-Schuster and Brown each had more than 1,000 receiving yards, and McDonald had 610.
One reason the Steelers believe their passing game can take a step forward this season without a deep or experienced receiving corps is second-year tight end Pat Freiermuth, who showed signs as a rookie that he’s ready to assume a much bigger role in the offense next season.
Freiermuth set franchise records for most receptions and touchdowns by a rookie tight end. He had 60 receptions and seven touchdowns, finishing second on the team in touchdown catches and third in receptions.
There is one area, though, where Freiermuth would like to improve. He accumulated just 497 receiving yards for an 8.2 yards-per-catch average.
“My yards per catch was atrocious,” he said. “That’s bad on my end. If I have 60 catches I should be up in the range of 800 or 900 yards. I definitely need to get that higher and push the ball down the field.”
If Freiermuth can do that in his second season he would challenge some of the best seasons by tight ends in franchise history.
Eric Green set the franchise record with 942 yards in 1993. Heath Miller had 816 in 2012. Those are the only two instances in team history when a tight end exceeded 800 yards.
Part of the reason for a low average was the limitations of the offense in Matt Canada’s first season as offensive coordinator. The Steelers had a patchwork offensive line last season that couldn’t hold up in pass protection as well as it had in previous years. In addition, Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t push the ball down the field with as much success in his final season as he did earlier in his career.
The Steelers poured money into the offensive line over the offseason to fix that problem, and they have two new quarterbacks in Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett along with veteran Mason Rudolph who will be counted upon to throw the ball down the field more this season.
“I just want to be there for the quarterbacks,” Freiermuth said. “If that means being a security blanket for them or pushing the ball down the field.”
Freiermuth said he is going to move around a lot in formations this season. Canada is installing his entire playbook this spring after using a revised portion of it last season that was tailored to Roethlisberger’s strengths.
The full playbook features lots of pre-snap motion, boots and play-action passes. Freiermuth’s goal during the offseason has been to get stronger to help the running game, but his biggest contributions will continue to be in the passing game, where he can be a mismatch problem for defensive coordinators.
“I just want to be an all-around better tight end,” Freiermuth said. “I showed some good things last year, but it’s about taking my game to the next level.”
Pickett and Freiermuth are teammates after playing against each other in college when Freiermuth was at Penn State and Pickett at Pitt. And Freiermuth hasn’t been shy about letting the rookie know he never beat the Nittany Lions.
“Kenny is a great guy,” Freiermuth said. “I always give him crap that he didn’t beat me when I was at Penn State. We played two years. I think we beat them 51-6 here and then 17-13 at my place.”
Not that he was keeping track.