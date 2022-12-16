Well, the Steelers certainly aren’t going through the motions as the walls of the playoff race close in on them. Their final practice of a “unique” week — Mitch Trubisky’s word to describe it — was spirited, to say the least. Or, as Najee Harris put it ...
“It was really crunky today,” Harris said with a smile. “Y’all saw some [stuff]?”
No one in the locker room offered up any in-depth descriptions of how, uh, crunky things got Friday at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side. But Trubisky — who insists he still isn’t sure whether he’ll be the starting quarterback Sunday at Carolina — essentially shared the view of his fellow offensive captain.
“I liked the energy and I liked the work we put in,” Trubisky said.
The team was dejected, as expected, in the wake of its 16-14 divisional loss to arch nemesis Baltimore last weekend. They now need to win out in order to finish above .500 and maintain any postseason hope.
But, like Trubisky, Harris called it “good energy” and talked of still having a chance to secure a winning record and maybe even run the table right into a wild-card spot.
“Today was great,” Trubisky said. “Guys were bouncing around. We were competing. I thought we had some juice to us. I thought we capped off a really good week of practice.”
It may have even felt a little like a training camp work day, all the way down to how the quarterback snaps were handled. Trubisky confirmed he and Mason Rudolph split reps for the third day in a row, and coach Mike Tomlin called rookie starter Kenny Pickett doubtful to play as he works his way through concussion protocol.
Pickett could be ruled out by Saturday afternoon, but Tomlin declined to name a starter among the two backups. He did hint at the idea he’s deliberately playing his cards close to the vest.
“We’ve got some clarity about where we’re going,” Tomlin said in a rare Friday news conference. “There’s just no need to land the plane until it’s required to land the plane.”
Tomlin added he’s “extremely comfortable” with both veterans behind Pickett and both are being considered for the starting role Sunday. What’s unclear is whether Tomlin is basing his decision on a larger body of work or if Trubisky had something to prove this week after his three interceptions against the Ravens.
“They’re always competing,” Tomlin said. “I think, anytime we’re on the field, running plays and the camera’s running — I don’t want to understate competition, man. I just think everything that we do is competition in this business at this level.”
The most likely scenario is for Trubisky to get the call. Given Rudolph’s involvement with the first-team offense in practice, though, Trubisky’s margin for error might be slim.
If Trubisky has any problem with Tomlin keeping everything up in the air, he didn’t show it in his first interview since the Baltimore loss.
“We’ll see how secretive he wants to keep it,” Trubisky said, hearkening back to the days of training camp when quarterback was a constant topic.
“We’re ready. I’m ready. I’m looking forward to the opportunity. I’ll be ready to go.”
One Steeler who likely won’t be ready is inside linebacker Myles Jack, who, like Pickett, is listed as doubtful.
Jack was a limited participant Friday and said his groin injury didn’t allow him to do much of anything in team drills.
No one else has an injury designation for the game, although tight end Pat Freiermuth (foot) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) were listed as limited participants in Friday’s practice.
Freiermuth didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, while Johnson was held out Thursday. Defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (toe) was back to full participation after not practicing the previous two days.