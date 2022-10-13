The only Steelers player who touched Josh Allen on Sunday afternoon in Buffalo was free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, and a lot of good that did. The one and only quarterback hit of the entire game for the Steelers came on a play when the Steelers surrendered a 98-yard touchdown pass.
The Steelers have led the NFL in sacks the past five seasons, but their pass rush has come to almost a complete stop since T.J. Watt exited the lineup after he was injured in the season opener. The Steelers had seven sacks in that game against the Bengals, but they’ve managed just three in the past four games, including the giant goose egg they laid against the Bills.
It was the second time in the past four games the Steelers did not register a sack. That’s a brow-raising statistic for a team that had at least one sack in 75 consecutive games from the middle of the 2016 season until the third week of last season, when the Bengals halted the streak in their 24-10 victory at Acrisure Stadium.
On Allen’s 98-yard touchdown pass, the Steelers blitzed Fitzpatrick and inside linebacker Robert Spillane. They had a double team on Gabe Davis planned with cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Tre Norwood, but Norwood took a bad angle and allowed Davis to get behind him.
That’s the dilemma for the Steelers as they try to navigate the next few games on the schedule until Watt can come off injured reserve and give a boost to the pass rush.
“We’re always going to do what we think gives us the best chance to stop people,” defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. “Obviously, it didn’t work out there but I don’t think you ever get gun-shy. We have confidence in the guys doing some things. We didn’t get it right that time, but I have confidence more often than not we’ll get it right.”
The Steelers defense is predicated on an effective pass rush. They’re the only team in NFL history to record 50 sacks or more in five consecutive seasons, a streak that is in serious jeopardy of ending this season.
In recent years, the Steelers have relied on a four-man rush to pressure quarterbacks. In previous iterations of the Steelers defense, they relied more on blitzes.
But either way, pressure was generated and hurried opposing quarterbacks into quicker decisions.
That’s definitely not happening this season, which begs the question of whether the Steelers can be successful on defense if the pass rush continues to struggle.
“We have to be,” veteran defensive end Cam Heyward said. “The pass rush is indicative of doing other things well — stopping the run, making a team one-dimensional. We have to make sure we take care of the little things so we can get after the quarterback.”
Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith is the only Steelers player who has done that consistently.
He has 5 1/2 sacks, but no one else on the team has more than one.
Losing Watt, who tied the NFL sack record last season, undoubtedly is the biggest factor in the drop-off in production.
The Steelers have replaced Watt with a combination of outside linebacker Malik Reed and defensive end DeMarvin Leal, and neither has recorded a sack.
The defensive line has accounted for just 1 1/2 sacks with Heyward notching one and Larry Ogunjobi accounting for the other half-sack.
The Steelers will be hard-pressed to generate sacks against Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, who has been taken down only seven times in the first five games of the season.