Alex Highsmith is putting up T.J. Watt-like numbers in his third season, and it’s not like he is suddenly benefitting from having the NFL’s reigning defensive player of year on the other side.
But it hasn’t hurt.
Highsmith has 8 1/2 sacks in nine games, tied for fourth in the NFL, and five have come in the only two games Watt has played this season — not a surprise given the attention the co-holder of the league’s all-time single-season sack record receives from opposing offensive coordinators.
Three sacks came in the season-opening victory in Cincinnati — in which Watt tore his pectoral muscle — and two more came in the most recent victory against the New Orleans Saints, in which Watt returned from injured reserve.
The Steelers sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow seven times and forced him into five turnovers in the first meeting. But since that game, Burrow has thrown 16 touchdowns and only two interceptions heading into Sunday’s meeting at Acrisure Stadium.
“Getting T.J. back makes a difference,” defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. “You have a guy who is defensive player of the year, he’s going to affect the game. You can’t chip both sides. It allows a guy a little more one-on-one rushes, and he’s taken advantage of that.”
Having Watt back, though, is not to discount what Highsmith has worked to do and hoped to accomplish this season.
He wanted to have double-digit sacks in 2022 and is well on his way to that. What’s more, he has more sacks in nine games than his first two NFL seasons combined (8) and has forced more fumbles (3) than all but one player in the league.
The biggest reason for his production is the different pass-rush moves Highsmith has worked to develop in his repertoire.
“You see him with a rush plan now, whether it’s speed, speed to power or with his spin,” defensive end Cam Heyward said. “Those have become his three moves that have made him a real good threat off the edge.”
The spin has become Highsmith’s go-to move, one he worked on in the offseason and tries to refine almost daily at practice. He refers to the move as an “ice pick” because he uses his elbow to stick into the tackle and roll around his block.
“I feel like I’ve refined a lot of my moves over the past year,” Highsmith said. “That’s one of my favorites. I’ve been working on that for a while now. I just try to use it as a counter, to get guys going with speed and then use that. I look forward to continuing to watch my film and analyze it so every week I’m not getting content and not getting complacent.”
Nobody is ready to proclaim this the Steelers’ most feared edge tandem since James Harrison and LaMarr Woodley (2008) or Kevin Greene and Greg Lloyd (1994).
Nonetheless, Highsmith has a chance to expand his sack totals with Watt back and give the Steelers the type of pass-rushing duo they envisioned when they drafted him on the third round in 2020.
“I feel like we’ve got a good thing going,” Highsmith said. “I feel like I’ve got to take advantage when I get those one-on-one matchups. That’s so important because you don’t get many of them. And when the chips come, I’ve got to find ways to beat those.”